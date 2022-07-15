BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals Day 2: Overall standings, MVP, highlights, and more

With the conclusion of 12 matches in the BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals, Global Esports took pole position from GodLike Esports after a dominating performance on Day 2. The team grabbed 112 points, which included 62 kills and two chicken dinners.

GodLike and Team Soul were placed in second and third position with 94 points each. GodLike did not perform like Day 1 and accumulated only 26 points today, while Team Soul put up consistent performances on both days.

OR Esports' struggles continued on Day 2 but climbed to 12th place with 39 points. 8Bit and Nigma Galaxy also had another bad day as they held 15th and 16th positions with 27 and 23 points, respectively.

BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals Day 2 summary

Global Esports grabbed first place after BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals Day 2 (Image via Loco)

Match 1 - Erangel

BGMI fans witnessed a nail-bitter moment in the final zone as Chemin Delta snatched the victory from Team Soul's mouth. He took the fight to the right time when two of Team Soul's players left the zone to find the remaining player.

However, Global Esports emerged as table toppers in the match standings as they secured third place with 13 kills. Chemin and Team Soul accumulated 23 and 22 points, followed by FS Esports. Team XO and GodLike secured nine and six points, respectively.

Match 2 - Sanhok

Paradox led Revenant to claim a 12-kill chicken dinner in the second match played on Sanhok. Chemin and Team Insane secured second and third place with four kills each. 8Bit and Team Forever grabbed 14 and 9 points, respectively.

Overall ranking of BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals after day 2 (Image via Loco)

Match 3 - Miramar

While taking advantage of the final zone, Orangutan Gaming emerged the winner with nine finishes in the third match after beating Team Soul. Team Forever also had a powerful performance, securing 19 points, including nine kills. GodLike also survived till the second last zone and secured the fourth position with seven finishes.

Match 4 - Erangel

As on Day 1, Global Esports again a sparkling performance in the fourth match to win a huge 17-kill chicken dinner. Chemin Esports came second with one kill, while OR Esports finished third with four kills. Rony was the MVP of the match with four finishes. Four top five players were from Global Esports in the kill leaderboard.

Goblin from Team Soul was the MVP of the day, picking up 14 kills with the help of 2315 damage in his last four games. GodL Jonathan, the MVP on Day 1, had an average performance today.

