BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals Day 2: Teams, map schedule, Day 1 summary, and more

GodLike Esports' emphatic performances helped keep them in pole position after day 1 of the BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals. They accumulated 68 points and 30 kills thanks to Jonathan's strong performances. Meanwhile, Global Esports finished 11 points behind them in the second position.

Day 2 will follow the same map schedule as the first day, consisting of four matches. The day will start with the first match of Erangel at 8:30 pm and end with the same map at around 11:30 pm.

BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals Day 2 map schedule

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Sanhok

Match 3 - Miramar

Match 4 - Erangel

In the Grand Finals, the 16 best teams from the league stage have been competing for a total prize pool of 75 lakhs INR. After 20 matches, the team with the highest points in the overall standings will be awarded hefty prize money of 25 lakhs INR.

Grand Finals teams

Team XO Orangutan Chemin Esports Skylightz Gaming OR Esports GodLike Esports Team Insane Enigma Gaming Nigma Galaxy Team Soul Blind Esports 8Bit Team Enigma Forever Revenant FS Esports Global Esports

BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals day 1 match winners and summary

Team Soul, GodLike, and Global Esports were looking strong in the opening match of the finals, but Orangutan Gaming surprised everyone by winning the match. OG Drigger won a 1 vs 1 fight against Soul Omega to claim the chicken dinner.

The points of Soul, GodLike, and Orangutan in the match read - 22, 21, 21. Global and Chemin Esports collected 15 and 10 points, respectively.

The second match was notched up by Team XO with a 14-kill chicken dinner, due to which the side is currently in sixth place in the overall standings. Skylightz Gaming played aggressively, eliminating FS Esports and Enigma Gaming from the match.

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming



Watch Grand Finals Day 2 tomorrow 8 PM IST onwards on

Star Sports | Loco | Glance



Intense start to Grand Finals with Team Godlike on the first position with 68 points and Global Esports on second position with 57 points. Watch Grand Finals Day 2 tomorrow 8 PM IST onwards on Star Sports | Loco | Glance

Moving on to the Miramar map, GodLike's epic rotation helped them win the day's third match despite losing their star player Zgod earlier. They defeated Team Forever in their final fight to claim a 12-kill chicken dinner. Orangutan and Skylightz once again had consistent performances, scoring 16 and 13 points in the match.

Jonathan picked up 13 finishes on BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals day 1 (Image via Loco)

Global Esports won the final match of the first day after displaying amazing performances in the final circle that shrunk around Mylta. Zgod somehow managed to secure second place for his team, despite losing three players earlier while moving to the safe circle from Mylta's Warehouse.

