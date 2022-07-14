BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The first day of the BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals concluded on July 13 after four thrilling matches. GodLike displayed a solid performance on Day 1. As a result, the side earned the first position with 68 points at an average of 17 per game.

After picking up a chicken dinner in the fourth match, Global Esports jumped to second place with 57 points and 32 kills. Orangutan Gaming, who'd played remarkably during the league stage, maintained that level of performance and held 48 points with the help of a chicken dinner.

Team Soul was in brilliant form as they won several nail-biting fights throughout their four matches and finished fourth in the overall standings. After not performing well in the league, Goblin put up some mesmerizing performances and met the expectations of his fans.

League Stage toppers Team XO is currently in sixth place with 37 points thanks to a chicken dinner on Sanhok. However, the team was eliminated earlier in their other three matches.

One of the biggest talking points was OR Esports' performances today, as they weren't up to the mark. Accumulating only 7 points in their four matches, the side collected only 1 point in the first three matches.

BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals Day 1: Highlights

GodLike secured first place after BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals Day 1 (Image via Loco)

Orangutan Gaming snatched the first chicken dinner after taking advantage of fights between Team Soul and GodLike, who were top contenders for the victory. However, Team Soul and GodLike captured second and third places in the match with 10 and 11 finishes, respectively.

The second match's chicken dinner was claimed by Team XO with 14 kills after winning their final fight against Chemin Esports. It was also a good match for Skylightz Gaming, who garnered 16 points, including eight eliminations.

Overall standings of BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals Day 1 (Image via Loco)

GodLike Esports came out victorious in the third match with 12 eliminations. Their final fight against Team Forever ended with a grenade thrown by Jonathan. Orangutan Gaming and Skylightz amassed 16 and 13 points, respectively. Team Soul was eliminated earlier but managed to pick up six kills.

Outperformances from Day 1 (Image via Loco)

The final circle of the fourth match shrunk around Mylta, leading to several nail-biting fights. Global Esports won the match with 12 finishes after defeating Enigma Gaming in a tough fight. GodL ZGod showed some amazing survival gameplay that helped his team finish second in the match. Team Insane and Chemin grabbed 13 and 10 points, respectively.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far