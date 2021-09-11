Orangutan Esports announces BGMI roster, including former Fnatic PUBG Mobile pro Ash

Ever since the arrival of BGMI on Android and IOS, interest regarding the title has peaked from all quarters.

With the title breaking numerous records in terms of downloads and esports numbers, the eyes of esports organizations around the country have fixated on hiring esports teams and signing content creators. The aim is to grow their brand and make a name for themselves in Battlegrounds Mobile India esports.

Joining the plethora of Indian organizations that have signed a BGMI roster is Orangutan Esports. The organization had earlier been teasing a BGMI lineup, and today,k announced it through their social media platforms.

Orangutan BGMI roster

Ash (Ashish Bhatnagar): IGL Believe (Manoj Kumar): Fragger Drigger (Shubham Quriyal): Fragger Fiction (Shivam Patel): Fragger Vedzz (Vedang Chavan): Coach

The lineup looks power-packed with the appropriate balance of young blood and experience. Ash and Drigger have been a part of the BGMI/PUBG Mobile scene for quite a while now.

The former has competed for numerous well-established organizations, including 8Bit and Fnatic. An excellent fragger and IGL, Ash has won numerous minor tournaments as a part of the latter.

His most significant achievement to date has been finishing on top at the PUBG Mobile All-Stars 2019 with Fnatic.

Drigger, on the other hand, has been part of many organizations, including 7Seas, Enigma Gaming, and Team Insidious. Along with his multiple teams, he has had got placings in major and minor tournaments. Drigger and Team Insidious represented India at the global stage in the PMCO: Global Finals 2019.

Both he and Ash provide much-needed experience to the team.

Believe too is an excellent fragger and has tons of experience competing in organizations like MegaStars, Mayhem, and Enigma Gaming. He, too, has stepped up for his previous teams and performed exceptionally well in all the tournaments he has played.

On the other hand, Fiction is a relatively new name in BGMI esports and has made significant strides as an assaulter for his team. With unlimited potential, he provides the team the much-needed lethal firepower for 4v4 duels.

Vedzz as a coach is an excellent addition to the team. Having himself been a former PUBG PC pro, Vedzz has a ton of playing experience. He has coached teams like Marcos Gaming and Blitzkrieg XP, to name a few. His coaching skills will provide the team the much-needed insights.

The team, before the acquisition by Orangutan, has been playing under the banner of Coming Soon. The team has been performing quite well given the fierce current competition in the BGMI scene.

The roster would like to carry its organization's hopes and perform well in the upcoming major, the BGIS 2021 (Battlegrounds Mobile India Series). It would be interesting to see the roster's performance in the forthcoming events.

Edited by Ravi Iyer