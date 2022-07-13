BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals Day 1: Teams, schedule, when and where to watch 

Today marks the start of the Grand Finals of the BGMI Masters Series 2022, a 1.5 crore INR tournament. Fans are excited to see which team will lift the trophy at the LAN event. Sixteen of the best teams from the league stage will meet once again to showcase their skills and fight for the INR 75 lakhs prize pool.

Day 1 will see a total of four matches, including two on Erangel, one on Miramar, and one on Sanhok. Erangel's first match will kick off at 8:30 pm IST, followed by one match each on Miramar and Sanhok. The day will end around 11:30 pm with a fan-favorite map, Erangel.

BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals teams

Here are the 16 teams that have qualified for the Grand Finals:

Team XO Orangutan Chemin Esports Skylightz Gaming OR Esports GodLike Esports Team Insane Enigma Gaming Nigma Galaxy Team Soul Blind Esports 8Bit Team Enigma Forever Revenant FS Esports Global Esports

When and where to watch BGMI Masters Series Finals

The finals will be livestreamed on Star Sports 2, Loco, and Glance at 8:00 pm in English, Hindi, and Tamil. Viewers can also win special rewards during livestreaming.

Teams to watch out for in Grand Finals

Team XO earned first place in the league stage after steady performances throughout the three weeks. The team also clinched the Week 2 Finals by grabbing a hat-trick of chicken dinners. The squad is one of the strongest contenders for the trophy.

During the league stage, Orangutan and Chemin Esports were some of the teams who impressed everyone with their aggressive gameplay and superb 4v4 fighting skills. Both teams are known for their fierce performances and would like to win the event.

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia chicken dinners & + placement points,



Which team do you feel will win the .



#BGMS2022 | Withchicken dinners &+ placement points, @TeamXO_gg are looking strong going into the 𝔾𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝔽𝕚𝕟𝕒𝕝𝕤!Which team do you feel will win the #BGMIMastersSeries ? Drop your predictions @NodwinGaming | July 13, 8 PM | Star Sports 2/2HD With 5⃣ chicken dinners & 2⃣0⃣0⃣+ placement points, @TeamXO_gg are looking strong going into the 𝔾𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝔽𝕚𝕟𝕒𝕝𝕤!Which team do you feel will win the #BGMIMastersSeries? Drop your predictions 👇.#BGMS2022 | @NodwinGaming | July 13, 8 PM | Star Sports 2/2HD https://t.co/oJL2vcFmMK

OR Esports has once again attracted fans with their nail-biting performances. In BMPS Season 1, the team missed out on the trophy and walked away with the runner-up award. The side will try their best to claim the crown in this LAN event.

In the past six months, GodLike has not displayed the same level of performance the squad is known for, even though Shadow joined the team as an IGL prior to the tournament. During their first two weeks in the league stage, they did not perform up to the mark but made a comeback in the third week by securing second position in the Weekly Finals.

Team Soul, despite not qualifying for the third Weekly Finals, were in the top 10 in the overall league standings as they played brilliantly in their first two weeks. The team was crowned champions of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 and will hope to win the BGMI Masters Series.

Who do you think will win tonight's matches? Let us know in the comments section below!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far