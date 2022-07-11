BGMI Masters Series 2022 Grand Finals: Teams, format, and schedule revealed 

The League Stage of the BGMI Masters Series 2022 came to an end on July 10, with the 16 best teams from the overall rankings moving on to the Grand Finals. And 50% of the total prize pool has been distributed among 24 teams based on their weekly ranking.

The five-day-long Grand Finals will start on July 13 and end on July 17. It will have a prize pool of 75 lakhs INR. Each day of the finals will feature four matches across three maps, Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Teams that have qualified for BGMI Masters Series 2022 Grand Finals

Here are the teams that have made their way to the finals:

Team XO Orangutan Chemin Esports Skylightz Gaming OR Esports GodLike Esports Team Insane Enigma Gaming Nigma Galaxy Team Soul Blind Esports 8Bit Team Enigma Forever Revenent FS Esports Global Esports

BGMI Masters Series League Stage summary

Team XO claimed first place in BGMI Masters Series League Stage (Image via Loco)

The three-week league stage started on June 24 and concluded today, with Team XO showcasing fantastic performances and taking control of the overall league standings.

Top 16 teams have moved to the Grand Finals (Image via Loco)

Led by Ash, Orangutan was able to hold on to the second place after displaying consistent gameplay the previous week. Skylightz Gaming and OR Esports managed to secure fourth and fifth places, followed by GodLike Esports.

The bottom eight teams were unable to secure their tickets for BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals (Image via Loco)

Team Soul and 8bit, who did not make it to the Week 3 Finals, have finished in 10th and 12th positions, respectively. However, the teams ranked 17th to 24th ranked teams were eliminated from the tournament.

Week 1 (Launch Week): June 24 to 26

The first week occurred from June 24 to 26, in which all 24 teams competed for the 25 lakhs prize pool. This week had only one stage, with three groups of eight teams battling in a robin-round format.

Skylightz Gaming won the week after accumulating 103 points in their eight matches. Team Soul held second place, followed by Team Insane. Team XO and OR Esports were able to occupy the fourth and fifth place with 84 and 82 points, respectively.

Week 2: June 27 to July 3

The second week presented the format of the Qualifiers and Weekly Finals. In the Qualifiers, these 24 teams were split into three groups and fought for the weekly finals' top 16 spots.

After extraordinary performances, Team XO emerged victorious in the second week with 161 points with the help of four chicken dinners. Orangutan's aggressive gameplay helped them secure second place with 141 points, while Team Soul once again played consistently and finished third with 112 points.

Week 3: July 4 to 10

The third week followed the same format as the previous week. Enigma Gaming came out on top in the weekly finals with 144 points, followed by GodLike Esports and Nigma Galaxy.

Team XO grabbed the fifth spot with 117 points without a single chicken dinner. Team Forever, Global Esports, and FS Esports, three teams that did not qualify for the second weekly finals, offered an average performance but eventually managed to qualify for the Grand Finals.

