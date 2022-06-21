Entire TSM x GodLike BGMI player poaching drama explained

The Indian BGMI community has been feeling the ripples of shockwaves over the conflict between two prominent organizations of Indian gaming, Team Solo Mid and GodLike.

The controversy started around the highly debated transfer of Arjun "Shadow" Mandhalkar from TSM to GodL.

Chronological order of events of fiasco between two BGMI teams

Shadow had joined TSM as early as July 2021, when he was appointed as the in-game leader or IGL of their BGMI squad. With the American esports organization, he clinched various tournaments such as the NODWIN x LOCO All-Star Invitational and Skyesports Mobile Open in the previous year.

A year after he joined, Shadow was removed from TSM's main BGMI roster, which they later declared was due to performance and leadership reasons. The management added that the organization was looking to explore and experiment with different combinations of players.

On June 18, 2022, GodLike announced on its official Instagram page that it would acquire a new player for its BGMI squad. Later that day, it turned out to be none other than Shadow himself.

This was surprising news to TSM FTX India, who pressed for details. The company claimed that the player was unlawfully registered to GodL's team as he was still contracted to them.

The following day, Shadow appeared on a livestream, now fully associated with GodL, claiming that the primary reason for his departure was due to harassment and a lack of growth opportunities. He also added that there was no breach of contract policies as he had severed ties with TSM.

He said this on his Instagram:

TSM's India Lead Manager, Armin, clarified that they were open to the transfer, but on legal grounds. He added this on Instagram:

"Player poaching and tampering is a large issue in Indian esports...TSM will ensure that business is done professionally."

TSM's Global Director of Mobile, Jeff "SuiJeneris" Chau, then took to Twitter to ask Krafton India to take action against the arbitrary transfer. He added these tweets:

Jeff "SuiJeneris" Chau @SJeneris



Krafton India Esports has not responded for over a week regarding this issue when TSM India reached out



Why hasn’t Krafton India gotten back to us? @followdunc Agree, sets a bad example for India esportsKrafton India Esports has not responded for over a week regarding this issue when TSM India reached outWhy hasn’t Krafton India gotten back to us? @Anuj_Tandon @hisohn Can you please help? @followdunc Agree, sets a bad example for India esportsKrafton India Esports has not responded for over a week regarding this issue when TSM India reached outWhy hasn’t Krafton India gotten back to us? @Anuj_Tandon @hisohn Can you please help?

Jeff "SuiJeneris" Chau @SJeneris @V1bzAries @followdunc @Anuj_Tandon @hisohn



This situation would not happen in other mobile esports: Brazil Fire Fire to MLBB @NodwinGaming We have reached out to Nodwin about this a week ago, they haven’t given us back a clear answer but it seems like they will allow a TSM contracted player to play for another team without our consentThis situation would not happen in other mobile esports: Brazil Fire Fire to MLBB @V1bzAries @followdunc @Anuj_Tandon @hisohn @NodwinGaming We have reached out to Nodwin about this a week ago, they haven’t given us back a clear answer but it seems like they will allow a TSM contracted player to play for another team without our consentThis situation would not happen in other mobile esports: Brazil Fire Fire to MLBB

Upon privately reaching out to GHATAK, a GodL representative, Jeff was met with this reply:

Jeff "SuiJeneris" Chau @SJeneris



Apparently, you are just a coach with no power or authority at GodLike 🥹 @GHATAK_official Ghatak, who made this decision at GodLike, I would like to know who the decision maker is and who is responsible so TSM can name that person when we take actionApparently, you are just a coach with no power or authority at GodLike 🥹 @GHATAK_official Ghatak, who made this decision at GodLike, I would like to know who the decision maker is and who is responsible so TSM can name that person when we take actionApparently, you are just a coach with no power or authority at GodLike 🥹 https://t.co/MyednXwAFq

It wasn't until June 20 that GodL responded, sharing this on its official Instagram:

The company also added this earlier today, defending its position in the BGMI community:

What the Twitter community had to say

The social media and gaming community has been on high alert since the drama. Big streamers like Jake Lucky have also covered the whole scenario on their Twitter accounts.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky In some insane news, TSM has called out a PUBG Mobile team known as Godlike, for "signing" one of their pro players "Shadow". The problem is, they signed him without ever talking to or consulting with TSM about it... In some insane news, TSM has called out a PUBG Mobile team known as Godlike, for "signing" one of their pro players "Shadow". The problem is, they signed him without ever talking to or consulting with TSM about it... https://t.co/SuGw07Ry51

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official You want to know how childish esports is in india right now? A organisation is crying all over the internet instead of taking proper legal recourse. You want to know how childish esports is in india right now? A organisation is crying all over the internet instead of taking proper legal recourse.

cricanatics @golu_views @SJeneris @GHATAK_official lmao... So company hired a coach to be spokesperson only on social media through Stories and tweets. @SJeneris @GHATAK_official lmao... So company hired a coach to be spokesperson only on social media through Stories and tweets.

Rakesh Kr Mahto @Rakesh_KrMahto @SJeneris @GHATAK_official Harrasment is a bigger issue than conditions of a contract. If you harras then player should have the liberty to terminate the contract. You cannot harras a player in india. This is india not china. @SJeneris @GHATAK_official Harrasment is a bigger issue than conditions of a contract. If you harras then player should have the liberty to terminate the contract. You cannot harras a player in india. This is india not china.

karan shrivastava @karang0dddddd @SJeneris @GHATAK_official he terminated the contract and wants to leave the team , is tsm a jail ? no wonder the best indian gaming lineup of all time left your org @SJeneris @GHATAK_official he terminated the contract and wants to leave the team , is tsm a jail ? no wonder the best indian gaming lineup of all time left your org

Vrutik @Vrutik1801 @ShriL_K @SJeneris @GHATAK_official A player can't terminate the contract if he do so he need to pay the amount of termination and org should sign the termination letter @ShriL_K @SJeneris @GHATAK_official A player can't terminate the contract if he do so he need to pay the amount of termination and org should sign the termination letter

The two gaming organizations have been going to and fro since the "transfer happened." Many fans believe that the American esports organization might even take the matter to the legal council.

As of today, Krafton India has not responded to the entire fiasco.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far