BGMI Masters Series 2022 Grand Finals: Prize pool distribution and special prizes revealed 

The BGMI Masters Series 2022 reached its final stage, the Grand Finals, which started today, July 13, and will continue until July 17. The prize pool of the event was divided equally for both the stages, league and Grand Finals. The three-week-long league stage, which concluded on July 10, featured a total prize pool of 25 lakhs INR each week, while the remaining 75 lakhs INR was allocated for the Grand Finals.

During the first day of the finals, Nodwin Gaming revealed the prize pool distribution for the stage. The champion of the event will be awarded a huge amount of 25 lakhs, the runner-up will receive 12 lakhs, and the third-place finisher will take home 7 lakhs. The finals will also have special prizes of another 3.50 lakhs.

BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals prize pool distribution

Prize Pool distribution of BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Below is the prize pool distribution for the Grand Finals:

1st place - 25 lakhs

2nd place - 12 lakhs

3rd place - 7 lakhs

4th place - 5 lakhs

5th place - 4 lakhs

6th place - 3 lakhs

7th place - 2.5 lakhs

8th place - 2.5 lakhs

9th place - 2 lakhs

10th place - 2 lakhs

11th place - 1.75 lakhs

12th place - 1.75 lakhs

13th place - 1.50 lakhs

14th place - 1.50 lakhs

15th place - 1.25 lakhs

16th place - 1.25 lakhs

Special Prizes

BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals Special Prizes (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Eliminator - 25,000

Cruiser - 25,000

Damager - 25,000

Dost Award - 25,000

Saviour - 25,000

Survivor - 25,000

TapaTap - 25,000

Motor Head - 25,000

Doctor - 25,000

MVP - 50,000

Hunger Cure - 75,000

Qualified teams for the BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals

Team XO Orangutan Chemin Esports Skylightz Gaming OR Esports GodLike Esports Team Insane Enigma Gaming Nigma Galaxy Team Soul Blind Esports 8Bit Team Enigma Forever Revenant FS Esports Global Esports

The five-day-long Grand Finals features four games each day across three maps, Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar.

At the time of writing, only the first two matches were played, with Orangutan and Team XO winning the first and the second matches, respectively. Team Soul and GodLike accumulated 22 and 21 points in the first match played on Erangel.

The Grand Finals can be watched on Star Sports 2 TV channel from 8.00 pm to 11.30 pm in English, Hindi, and Tamil. Fans can also watch the event on Loco and Glance in the same three languages.

