BGMI Masters Series 2022 Grand Finals: Prize pool distribution and special prizes revealed 

The BGMI Masters Series 2022 reached its final stage, the Grand Finals, which started today, July 13, and will continue until July 17. The prize pool of the event was divided equally for both the stages, league and Grand Finals. The three-week-long league stage, which concluded on July 10, featured a total prize pool of 25 lakhs INR each week, while the remaining 75 lakhs INR was allocated for the Grand Finals.
During the first day of the finals, Nodwin Gaming revealed the prize pool distribution for the stage. The champion of the event will be awarded a huge amount of 25 lakhs, the runner-up will receive 12 lakhs, and the third-place finisher will take home 7 lakhs. The finals will also have special prizes of another 3.50 lakhs.
BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals prize pool distribution
Below is the prize pool distribution for the Grand Finals:
- 1st place - 25 lakhs
- 2nd place - 12 lakhs
- 3rd place - 7 lakhs
- 4th place - 5 lakhs
- 5th place - 4 lakhs
- 6th place - 3 lakhs
- 7th place - 2.5 lakhs
- 8th place - 2.5 lakhs
- 9th place - 2 lakhs
- 10th place - 2 lakhs
- 11th place - 1.75 lakhs
- 12th place - 1.75 lakhs
- 13th place - 1.50 lakhs
- 14th place - 1.50 lakhs
- 15th place - 1.25 lakhs
- 16th place - 1.25 lakhs
Special Prizes
- Eliminator - 25,000
- Cruiser - 25,000
- Damager - 25,000
- Dost Award - 25,000
- Saviour - 25,000
- Survivor - 25,000
- TapaTap - 25,000
- Motor Head - 25,000
- Doctor - 25,000
- MVP - 50,000
- Hunger Cure - 75,000
Qualified teams for the BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals
- Team XO
- Orangutan
- Chemin Esports
- Skylightz Gaming
- OR Esports
- GodLike Esports
- Team Insane
- Enigma Gaming
- Nigma Galaxy
- Team Soul
- Blind Esports
- 8Bit
- Team Enigma Forever
- Revenant
- FS Esports
- Global Esports
The five-day-long Grand Finals features four games each day across three maps, Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar.
At the time of writing, only the first two matches were played, with Orangutan and Team XO winning the first and the second matches, respectively. Team Soul and GodLike accumulated 22 and 21 points in the first match played on Erangel.
The Grand Finals can be watched on Star Sports 2 TV channel from 8.00 pm to 11.30 pm in English, Hindi, and Tamil. Fans can also watch the event on Loco and Glance in the same three languages.