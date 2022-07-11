BGMI Masters Series Week 3: Prize Pool distribution, special awards winners, and more

With the conclusion of the Week 3 Finals, the League Stage of the BGMI Masters Series has come to an end after an intense battle between 24 invited teams. Some of the most experienced teams had to say goodbye to the event as they did not perform up to the mark and were eliminated from the Masters Series.

The third Weekly Finals occurred between July 8 and July 10 and featured the top 16 teams from the qualifiers. After grueling 12 matches, Enigma Gaming posted 144 points on the Weekly Finals leaderboard and received a share of prize money of 4 lakhs INR.

GodLike Esports placed second place with 131 points, while Nigma Galaxy grabbed third place after securing a chicken dinner in their last match, which also helped them win the Hunger Cure award of 75,000 INR.

BGMI Masters Series Week 3 prize pool distribution

A total of 21.5 out of INR 25 lakhs weekly prizes were distributed to 24 teams based on their rankings this week. Here is the prize pool distribution for the third week.

1st Place - ₹4 lakhs - Enigma Gaming

2nd Place - ₹1.5 lakhs - GodLike Esports

3rd Place - ₹1.4 lakhs - Nigma Galaxy

4th Place - ₹1.3 lakhs - Chemin Esports

5th Place - ₹1.2 lakhs - Team XO

6th Place - ₹1.10 lakhs - OR Esports

7th Place - ₹1 lakh - Team Insane

8th Place - ₹1 lakh - Team Enigma Forever

9th Place - ₹90,000 - Global Esports

10th Place - ₹90,000 - Orangutan

11th Place - ₹80,000 - Skylightz Gaming

12th Place - ₹80,000 - 7Sea Esports

13th Place - ₹70,000 - FS Esports

14th Place - ₹70,000 - Blind Esports

15th Place - ₹60,000 - Marcos Gaming

16th Place - ₹55,000 - R Esports

17th Place - ₹35,000 - TSM

18th Place - ₹35,000 - Team Soul

19th Place - ₹35,000 - Rivalry

20th Place - ₹35,000 - Revenant

21st Place - ₹35,000 - Hyderabad Hydras

22nd Place - ₹35,000 - 8Bit

23rd Place - ₹35,000 - Team X Spark

24th Place - ₹35,000 - Hyderabad Hydras

BGMI Masters Week 3 special award winners

Eliminator - ₹25,000 - Jonathan

Cruiser - ₹25,000 - DeltaPG

Damager - ₹25,000 - Rexx

Dost Award - ₹25,000 - Rexx

Saviour - ₹25,000 - Rexx

Survivor - ₹25,000 - Immortal

TapaTap - ₹25,000 - DeltaPG

Motor Head - ₹25,000 - Mac

Doctor - ₹25,000 - Justin

MVP - ₹50,000 - Rexx

Hunger Cure - ₹75,000 - Nigma Galaxy

The top 16 teams from the overall league standings (Week 1 + Week 2 Finals + Week 3 Finals) have reached the BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals starting on July 13.

Overall standings of BGMI Masters Series League Stage (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Grand Finals will run over five days, consisting of four matches each day. Fans can watch all the matches on Star Sports 2, Loco, and Glance from 8:00 pm to 11:30 pm in Hindi, English, and Tamil.

