BGMI Masters Series Week 3: Prize Pool distribution, special awards winners, and more

With the conclusion of the Week 3 Finals, the League Stage of the BGMI Masters Series has come to an end after an intense battle between 24 invited teams. Some of the most experienced teams had to say goodbye to the event as they did not perform up to the mark and were eliminated from the Masters Series.
The third Weekly Finals occurred between July 8 and July 10 and featured the top 16 teams from the qualifiers. After grueling 12 matches, Enigma Gaming posted 144 points on the Weekly Finals leaderboard and received a share of prize money of 4 lakhs INR.
GodLike Esports placed second place with 131 points, while Nigma Galaxy grabbed third place after securing a chicken dinner in their last match, which also helped them win the Hunger Cure award of 75,000 INR.
BGMI Masters Series Week 3 prize pool distribution
A total of 21.5 out of INR 25 lakhs weekly prizes were distributed to 24 teams based on their rankings this week. Here is the prize pool distribution for the third week.
- 1st Place - ₹4 lakhs - Enigma Gaming
- 2nd Place - ₹1.5 lakhs - GodLike Esports
- 3rd Place - ₹1.4 lakhs - Nigma Galaxy
- 4th Place - ₹1.3 lakhs - Chemin Esports
- 5th Place - ₹1.2 lakhs - Team XO
- 6th Place - ₹1.10 lakhs - OR Esports
- 7th Place - ₹1 lakh - Team Insane
- 8th Place - ₹1 lakh - Team Enigma Forever
- 9th Place - ₹90,000 - Global Esports
- 10th Place - ₹90,000 - Orangutan
- 11th Place - ₹80,000 - Skylightz Gaming
- 12th Place - ₹80,000 - 7Sea Esports
- 13th Place - ₹70,000 - FS Esports
- 14th Place - ₹70,000 - Blind Esports
- 15th Place - ₹60,000 - Marcos Gaming
- 16th Place - ₹55,000 - R Esports
- 17th Place - ₹35,000 - TSM
- 18th Place - ₹35,000 - Team Soul
- 19th Place - ₹35,000 - Rivalry
- 20th Place - ₹35,000 - Revenant
- 21st Place - ₹35,000 - Hyderabad Hydras
- 22nd Place - ₹35,000 - 8Bit
- 23rd Place - ₹35,000 - Team X Spark
- 24th Place - ₹35,000 - Hyderabad Hydras
BGMI Masters Week 3 special award winners
- Eliminator - ₹25,000 - Jonathan
- Cruiser - ₹25,000 - DeltaPG
- Damager - ₹25,000 - Rexx
- Dost Award - ₹25,000 - Rexx
- Saviour - ₹25,000 - Rexx
- Survivor - ₹25,000 - Immortal
- TapaTap - ₹25,000 - DeltaPG
- Motor Head - ₹25,000 - Mac
- Doctor - ₹25,000 - Justin
- MVP - ₹50,000 - Rexx
- Hunger Cure - ₹75,000 - Nigma Galaxy
The top 16 teams from the overall league standings (Week 1 + Week 2 Finals + Week 3 Finals) have reached the BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals starting on July 13.
The Grand Finals will run over five days, consisting of four matches each day. Fans can watch all the matches on Star Sports 2, Loco, and Glance from 8:00 pm to 11:30 pm in Hindi, English, and Tamil.