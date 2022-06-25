BGMI Masters Series 2022: Weekly prize pool distribution and special awards revealed 

Nodwin Gaming revealed the weekly prize pool of the BGMI Masters Series 2022, a huge 1.5 crore LAN tournament which started yesterday and will continue until July 17.

The event is divided into three-week-long League Stages and then Grand Finals. There will be a total prize pool of 25 lakhs each week, and the latter will feature a prize pool of 75 lakhs. However, prize distribution for the final stage is yet to be revealed.

BGMI Masters Series' weekly prize pool distribution (in INR)

Each week of BGMI Masters Series League stage will features a prize pool of 25 lakhs (Image via Loco)

Week 1 (24 to 26 June) - 25 lakhs

Week 2 (27 June to 3 July) - 25 lakhs

Week 3 (4 to 10 July) - 25 lakhs

Grand Finals (13 to 17 July) - 75 lakhs

In the weekly prize pool, 21.5 out of 25 lakhs will be distributed among the 24 teams based on their positions on the leaderboard. The remaining 3.5 lakhs will be distributed as special prizes.

The team, who will hold first place in the overall weekly rankings, will earn 4 lakhs in prize money. The second and third ranked teams will receive 1.5 and 1.4 lakhs respectively.

Weekly prize pool's distribution (Image via Loco)

1st Place - 4 lakhs

2nd Place - 1.5 lakhs

3rd Place - 1.4 lakhs

4th Place - 1.3 lakhs

5th Place - 1.2 lakhs

6th Place - 1.10 lakhs

7th Place - 1 lakh

8th Place - 1 lakh

9th Place - 90,000

10th Place - 90,000

11th Place - 80,000

12th Place - 80,000

13th Place - 70,000

14th Place - 70,000

15th Place - 60,000

16th Place - 55,000

17th Place - 35,000

18th Place - 35,000

19th Place - 35,000

20th Place - 35,000

21th Place - 35,000

22nd Place - 35,000

23rd Place - 35,000

24th Place - 35,000

Special weekly prizes (in INR)

BGMI Masters Series' special weekly prizes (Image via Loco)

Eliminator - 25,000

Cruiser - 25,000

Damager - 25,000

Dost Award - 25,000

Saviour - 25,000

Survivor - 25,000

TapaTap - 25,000

Motor Head - 25,000

Doctor - 25,000

MVP - 50,000

Hunger Cure - 75,000

The weekly MVP will receive INR 50,000, while the Hunger Cure winner (most Chicken Dinners) will take home a prize money of INR 75,000. The remaining eight special awards will earn their winners INR 25,000 each.

The first day of the tournament ended with OR Esports taking a control of the overall standings with 58 points after four games. Orangutan and Chemin Esports are in second and third place, with one chicken dinner each.

Fans can enjoy the BGMI event on Star Sports 2 TV channel, and on livestream via Loco and Glance from 8:00 pm to 11:30 pm IST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far