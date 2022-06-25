BGMI Masters Series 2022: Weekly prize pool distribution and special awards revealed 

Nodwin Gaming revealed the weekly prize pool of the BGMI Masters Series 2022, a huge 1.5 crore LAN tournament which started yesterday and will continue until July 17.
The event is divided into three-week-long League Stages and then Grand Finals. There will be a total prize pool of 25 lakhs each week, and the latter will feature a prize pool of 75 lakhs. However, prize distribution for the final stage is yet to be revealed.
BGMI Masters Series' weekly prize pool distribution (in INR)
Week 1 (24 to 26 June) - 25 lakhs
Week 2 (27 June to 3 July) - 25 lakhs
Week 3 (4 to 10 July) - 25 lakhs
Grand Finals (13 to 17 July) - 75 lakhs
In the weekly prize pool, 21.5 out of 25 lakhs will be distributed among the 24 teams based on their positions on the leaderboard. The remaining 3.5 lakhs will be distributed as special prizes.
The team, who will hold first place in the overall weekly rankings, will earn 4 lakhs in prize money. The second and third ranked teams will receive 1.5 and 1.4 lakhs respectively.
- 1st Place - 4 lakhs
- 2nd Place - 1.5 lakhs
- 3rd Place - 1.4 lakhs
- 4th Place - 1.3 lakhs
- 5th Place - 1.2 lakhs
- 6th Place - 1.10 lakhs
- 7th Place - 1 lakh
- 8th Place - 1 lakh
- 9th Place - 90,000
- 10th Place - 90,000
- 11th Place - 80,000
- 12th Place - 80,000
- 13th Place - 70,000
- 14th Place - 70,000
- 15th Place - 60,000
- 16th Place - 55,000
- 17th Place - 35,000
- 18th Place - 35,000
- 19th Place - 35,000
- 20th Place - 35,000
- 21th Place - 35,000
- 22nd Place - 35,000
- 23rd Place - 35,000
- 24th Place - 35,000
Special weekly prizes (in INR)
- Eliminator - 25,000
- Cruiser - 25,000
- Damager - 25,000
- Dost Award - 25,000
- Saviour - 25,000
- Survivor - 25,000
- TapaTap - 25,000
- Motor Head - 25,000
- Doctor - 25,000
- MVP - 50,000
- Hunger Cure - 75,000
The weekly MVP will receive INR 50,000, while the Hunger Cure winner (most Chicken Dinners) will take home a prize money of INR 75,000. The remaining eight special awards will earn their winners INR 25,000 each.
The first day of the tournament ended with OR Esports taking a control of the overall standings with 58 points after four games. Orangutan and Chemin Esports are in second and third place, with one chicken dinner each.
Fans can enjoy the BGMI event on Star Sports 2 TV channel, and on livestream via Loco and Glance from 8:00 pm to 11:30 pm IST.