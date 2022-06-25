BGMI Masters Series 2022 Day 1: Overall standings, top 5 players, overview, and more

The Nodwin BGMI Masters Series, a 1.5 crore LAN event, began today. OR Esports currently holds first spot with 58 points, including 28 kills in their four matches. They won the third match of the day, which was played on the Sanhok map.

Orangutan Gaming placed second with 46 points and 20 eliminations. Despite playing two matches, Chemin Esports was in top 3 of the overall standings with 36 points. Blind, Skylightz Gaming, and FS Esports came in fourth and fifth with 29 points each, followed by 8Bit.

GodLike and Team Soul finished in ninth and twelfth place with 25 and 19 points, while TSM and Xspark were in 18th and 19th place respectively.

On Day 1, Group A teams have played four matches, while the other two groups have played two matches each.

BGMI Masters Series Day 1 overview

OR Esports finished first place after BGMI Masters Series Day 1 (Image via Loco)

The first match was played in Erangel between Group A and Group B, and was won by Chemin Esports with 13 finishes thanks to Delta's five kills. R Esports able to secure second place with nine finishes, followed by Team Insane.

Team GodLike and Skylightz collected 13 points each, while FS Esports earned 10 points. Orangutan and Hyderabad Hydras were eliminated without scoring a point. Delta, Destro and Roksta picked up five kills each.

GodLike grabbed ninth place after BGMI Masters Series Day 1 (Image via Loco)

Switching to the Miramar match, Orangutan claimed a huge 15-kill chicken dinner by beating Hyderabad Hydras and FS Esports in the final zone. Global Esports came fourth with seven eliminations, followed by Enigma Gaming.

Chemin Esports had a aggressive gameplay as the side took eight eliminations, but were unfortunately eliminated without any placement points. TSM and GodLike garnered seven and five points, respectively.

Destro, once again, played a fantastic game and took seven eliminations. AKop and Ash from Orangutan grabbed six and four finishes, respectively.

BGMI Masters Series Day 1 overall standings (Image via Loco)

OR Esports came out the winners with 12 frags in the third match played between Ground B and Group C in Sanhok. Blind Esports fought strongly against them but were unfortunately placed in second place with seven kills.

Team Soul occupied third place with four eliminations, followed by Skylightz Gaming. Marcos Gaming, Nigma Galaxy, and GodLike grabbed four points each. Attanki clinched seven kills, while Zaddyy and Secret grabbed four finishes each in the match.

Top 5 players from BGMI Masters day 1 (Image via Loco)

The fourth match was once again played between Group B and C, and won by Team XO. The team defeated Orangutan and OR Esports in their final fights, winning a 10-kill chicken dinner. OR Esports and Orangutan scored 22 and 17 points respectively, while 8Bit grabbed 14 points.

