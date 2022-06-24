BGMI Masters Series 2022 Day 1: Teams, map schedule, when and where to watch 

Nodwin BGMI Masters Series, the second BGMI LAN event of 2022, begins today, with the top 24 teams competing for a huge 1.5 crore INR prize pool. The tournament will be packed with action until July 17.
In Week 1, twenty-four teams have been divided into three groups of eight and each side will play eight matches. Points from the first week (Launch Week) will also be considered in the overall league standings.
Today, Groups A and C will have two matches each, while Group B will play four in a round-robin format. The first two matches will be between Groups A and B, followed by C and B.
Teams must deliver on BGMI Masters Series Day 1
The schedule currently states:
- Match 1 - Group A and Group B - Erangel
- Match 2 - Group A and Group B - Miramar
- Match 3 - Group C and Group B - Sanhok
- Match 4 - Group C and Group B - Erangel
BGMI Masters Series Groups
Group A comprises of:
- Enigma Gaming
- Team Insane
- R Esports
- Team Enigma Forever
- FS Esports
- Chemin Esports
- TSM
- Global Esports
Group B comprises of:
- 7Sea Esports
- Blind Esports
- Rivalry Esports
- Hyderabad Hydras
- Skylightz Gaming
- Orangutan
- Team GodLike
- OR Esports
Group C comprises of:
- Revenant
- Marcos Gaming
- 8Bit
- Hydra Esports
- Nigma Galaxy
- Team XO
- Team Soul
- Team Xspark
When and where to watch BGMI Masters Series
Fans can watch the event on Star Sports 2, Loco, and Glance from 8.00 PM to 11.30 PM IST in English, Hindi and Tamil.
Broadcast Talent
The broadcast talent boasts the impeccable expertise of:
Stage Host - Ravin Kundu
Desk Host - SuperJonny
Analysts - Fyxs and Ansh YT
Hindi Commentators
- Ocean Sharma
- KRaT
English Commentators
- Nekrou
- Bloter
Tamil Commentators
- Vaadhi
- MIDFAIL
Teams overview
BMPS winners Team Soul will be hoping for another great start to the event and a fantastic performance from their star player Goblin. The team missed the previous LAN tournament due to Goblin's health issues.
TSM, who claimed the All-Star Invitational LAN event, will play with a new IGL as Shadow has joined GodLike Esports. The recent controversy between TSM and GodLike has already caused quite a stir in the gaming community.
OR Esports, Enigma and Global Esports would try to maintain their consistent performances. Orangutan, Chemin, and Team Forever need to deliver in the tournaments as they performed poorly in the BMOC.
Revenant and Hyderabad Hydras, who were the second and third-placed teams in the previous LAN, have also had bad runs in the BMOC and will have a chance to stage a comeback in the tournament.