BGMI Masters Series 2022 Day 1: Teams, map schedule, when and where to watch 

Nodwin BGMI Masters Series, the second BGMI LAN event of 2022, begins today, with the top 24 teams competing for a huge 1.5 crore INR prize pool. The tournament will be packed with action until July 17.

In Week 1, twenty-four teams have been divided into three groups of eight and each side will play eight matches. Points from the first week (Launch Week) will also be considered in the overall league standings.

Today, Groups A and C will have two matches each, while Group B will play four in a round-robin format. The first two matches will be between Groups A and B, followed by C and B.

Teams must deliver on BGMI Masters Series Day 1

The schedule currently states:

Match 1 - Group A and Group B - Erangel

Match 2 - Group A and Group B - Miramar

Match 3 - Group C and Group B - Sanhok

Match 4 - Group C and Group B - Erangel

BGMI Masters Series Groups

Group A comprises of:

Enigma Gaming Team Insane R Esports Team Enigma Forever FS Esports Chemin Esports TSM Global Esports

Group B comprises of:

7Sea Esports Blind Esports Rivalry Esports Hyderabad Hydras Skylightz Gaming Orangutan Team GodLike OR Esports

Group C comprises of:

Revenant Marcos Gaming 8Bit Hydra Esports Nigma Galaxy Team XO Team Soul Team Xspark

When and where to watch BGMI Masters Series

Fans can watch the event on Star Sports 2, Loco, and Glance from 8.00 PM to 11.30 PM IST in English, Hindi and Tamil.

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming



Join them as they take you through the intense BGMI action!



Watch LIVE 24th June 8 PM IST onwards

Star Sports 2 | LOCO | Glance



#BGMS2022 #nodwingaming #starsports The dream of watching BGMI on TV with your favorite casters is finally coming trueJoin them as they take you through the intense BGMI action!Watch LIVE 24th June 8 PM IST onwardsStar Sports 2 | LOCO | Glance The dream of watching BGMI on TV with your favorite casters is finally coming true 😍 Join them as they take you through the intense BGMI action! 💥Watch LIVE 24th June 8 PM IST onwards📺 Star Sports 2 | LOCO | Glance#BGMS2022 #nodwingaming #starsports https://t.co/62QAdunR9o

Broadcast Talent

The broadcast talent boasts the impeccable expertise of:

Stage Host - Ravin Kundu

Desk Host - SuperJonny

Analysts - Fyxs and Ansh YT

Hindi Commentators

Ocean Sharma

KRaT

English Commentators

Nekrou

Bloter

Tamil Commentators

Vaadhi

MIDFAIL

Teams overview

BMPS winners Team Soul will be hoping for another great start to the event and a fantastic performance from their star player Goblin. The team missed the previous LAN tournament due to Goblin's health issues.

TSM, who claimed the All-Star Invitational LAN event, will play with a new IGL as Shadow has joined GodLike Esports. The recent controversy between TSM and GodLike has already caused quite a stir in the gaming community.

OR Esports, Enigma and Global Esports would try to maintain their consistent performances. Orangutan, Chemin, and Team Forever need to deliver in the tournaments as they performed poorly in the BMOC.

Revenant and Hyderabad Hydras, who were the second and third-placed teams in the previous LAN, have also had bad runs in the BMOC and will have a chance to stage a comeback in the tournament.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far