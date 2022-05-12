Orangutan, Chemin, and Revenge Esports fail to qualify for the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1

As the first day of the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) Round 4 concluded, some of the seasoned teams in the scene were eliminated from the competition. These eliminations were unexpected as these teams have been in tier 1 since the very beginning of the event. Orangutan was the winner of the BMOC: The Grind while Chemin Esports was crowned the champion at the Skyesports event.

Orangutan Esports scored 42 points in six matches and was placed in seventh place. GOG Esports also had 42 points but had more placement points than Orangutan, which is why the team placed sixth.

Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge Round 4 Group 1 overall rankings

Global Esports - 109 points Big Brother Esports - 81 points Initiative Academy - 66 points Team INS - 63 points Hydra Official - 62 points GOG Esports - 42 points Orangutan - 42 points Revenge Esports - 39 points Bhule Bhatke - 38 points Faith - 37 points Elite Squad - 31 points Chemin Esports - 31 points Team P6 - 30 points The Unstoppables - 27 points Team Mayhem - 11 points Team OneKnockPush - 5 points

Revenge finished in 8th place with 39 points while Chemin occupied 12th place. The Unstoppables, who was among the top teams in the previous round, faltered in this one. Additionally, it was a disastrous tournament for another invited team, Team Mayhem.

Orangutan Esports was the second runners-up in the first match of the day with five frags while Revenge and Chemin were eliminated early. Global Esports went berserk this round with 24 kills.

The second match saw an early exit for Orangutan but both Chemin and Revenge were among the top five teams.

In the third match, on Sanhok, Orangutan was the third-ranked team with 17 points while Revenge and Chemin occupied the 10th and 12th spots, respectively. The fourth match, played on Erangel, was a disaster for all three of these teams as they could not collect more than 2 points each.

Revenge Esports secured a top-five place in the fifth match while Chemin and Orangutan were, once again, eliminated early. It was a do-or-die situation for these three teams in the final match, but the pressure got to them and they were eliminated early.

Qualified teams from Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge Season 1

1. Global Esports

2. Big Brother Esports

3. Initiative Esports

4. Team INS

5. Hydra Official

6. GOG Esports

Among the qualified teams, four were invited while only two were from round three. Today's shocking exit showed how the competition has soared in the past few months. Amateur teams are putting up a tough fight, and the seasoned teams will need to play at their best to qualify for the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1.

