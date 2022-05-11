BMOC Round 4 Group 1: Overall standings, overview, top 6 BGMI teams qualify for BMPS Season 1

The first day of the BMOC Round 4 ended with the top 6 teams from Group 1 qualifying for BMPS Season 1. Global Esports dominated throughout the day, accumulating 109 points in six matches. Big Brother Esports finished second place with 81 points, followed by Initiative Academy.

Team INS and Hydra Official also had a good day as both teams made it to the BMPS. GOG Esports secured sixth place with 42 points, including 26 placement points.

The Orangutan also had 42 points. Unfortunately, the team took only 22 placement points and finished 7th place. Revenge Esports came in eighth place while Chemin Esports grabbed 12th place.

Overall standings of BMOC Round 4 Group 1

Global Esports - 109 points Big Brother Esports - 81 points Initiative Academy - 66 points Team INS - 63 points Hydra Official - 62 points GOG Esports - 42points Orangutan - 42points Revenge Esports - 39points Bhule Bhatke - 38 points Faith - 37 points Elite Squad - 31 points Chemin Esports - 31 points Team P6 - 30points The Unstoppables - 27points Team Mayhem - 11 points Team OneKnockPush - 5 points

BMOC Group 1 overview

Global Esports put up a dominating performance in the first match of Erangel by grabbing a 24-kill-chicken dinner. They accumulated 39 points in their first match. Underdog team GOG Esports was behind them in second place with five finishes. Orangutan came third with 5 frags.

Owned by popular YouTuber Dynamo Gaming, Hydra Official secured fourth place with four finishes. Revenge and Chemin Esports collected only 3 and 2 points, respectively.

Big Brother Esports took a nine-kill chicken dinner in the second match being played on the Miramar map. Global Esports once again performed well by securing second place. The side collected 59 points in their two games.

Revenge came in third with seven frags while Chemin Esports grabbed fifth place. Orangutan were eliminated earlier with only one kill point.

Initiative Academy won the third match on Sanhok map with eight finishes. Big Brother came second while Orangutan made a mistake in the final fight and held third place. Chemin Esports collected 4 points. OG Drigger was the MVP of the match with three kills.

It was the second chicken dinner for Initiative Academy. The side took 11 finishes in which their player Blazy2K picked up five kills. GOG Esports claimed second place with seven eliminations, followed by Team INS.

Global clinched eight finishes. Unfortunately, they were eliminated earlier. Orangutan, Chemin and Revenge Esports had a bad match. GE Nakul grabbed the MVP award with six finishes.

With securing seven finishes, Big Brother Esports emerged victorious in the fifth match after defeating INS in a four vs. three fight. Revenge Esports and Global Esports accumulated 9 points each, while Orangutan again had horrible performances. Rvng Akshay was the MVP with three eliminations.

Hydra Official claimed the final of Group 1 with 12 finishes. Global Esports secured second place, followed by Big Brother Esports.

