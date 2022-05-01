Dynamo's voice pack in BGMI announced: How to get, price, and more

The in-game audio messages play a pivotal role in the Battle Royale mode in BGMI. It enables players to develop synergy with their teammates and execute strategies for obtaining more Chicken Dinners.

In January, the game witnessed the introduction of voice packs of popular players, content creators, and special characters. These rare and unique packs were added to allow players to use audio messages in English, Hindi, and their native language.

Players have already seen the addition of voice packs of pro players like Jonathan, Kaztro, and Snax in the 1.8 update. The 1.9 update has previously incorporated the voice packs of Payal and Ghatak. Following their success, Krafton Inc. is set to introduce the voice pack of Dynamo.

Everything to know about popular BGMI pro player and streamer Dynamo's voice pack in the ongoing 1.9 update

Last night, the addition of the basic version of the basic voice pack of Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant was unveiled by Krafton through the official Facebook profile and Instagram handle of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Since millions closely follow dynamo, the announcement created a huge buzz in the Indian gaming community.

The basic version of Dynamo's voice pack was first introduced in the game, followed by the mythic version. The release upholds the same format in which Jonathan, Kaztro, Snax, Payal, and Ghatak voice packs were introduced in BGMI.

The basic version of Dynamo's voice pack was added to the in-game shop earlier today. The voice pack of the popular streamer has a price of 250 UC.

The basic version contains audio messages in English, while the upcoming mythic version of the voice pack will also contain audio files in Hindi. The mythic version might be released in the game within a few weeks and could be added to a Lucky Crate.

Dynamo is considered a cult figure in the BGMI community. With over 10 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, Dynamo is the most popular streamer. Also, as the owner of the Hydra clan, he played a huge role in the upliftment of esports in India. As a result, his voice pack has already become a popular item.

However, since the mythic version of the voice pack requires a lot of UC (as seen in the case of previous streamers' voice packs), many users across the country will be eyeing the purchase of the basic voice pack of Dynamo (which is cheaper in comparison).

Edited by Srijan Sen