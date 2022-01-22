Dynamo’s BGMI ID, YouTube subscribers, income, and more in 2022

BGMI has provided the Indian gaming community with several individuals who have made a name for themselves and are now considered superstars. Aaditya “Dynamo” Sawant is a cult figure in the BGMI and PUBG Mobile communities. He is a pioneer for streaming the battle royale games on YouTube.

He began streaming PUBG Mobile in 2018 and has since grown in popularity as people have become fans of his in-game sniping. He even shifted from emulator to mobile and silenced all his critics when questions were asked.

Following the introduction of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Dynamo continued uploading gameplay videos that his fans, called Dyno Army, thoroughly enjoy.

Everything about BGMI pro player and streamer Dynamo

BGMI ID and IGN

Battlegrounds Mobile India provides all the players with a unique ID that separates them from others. Dynamo’s in-game ID is 591948701. His fans can search for his ID and send him popularity to take him higher in the popularity chart.

The in-game name (IGN) plays a vital role in video games, and users in the gaming community are called by their in-game names and not by their real-life names. Dynamo’s IGN is H¥DRA丨DYNAMO.

Subscribers and Income

Dynamo is one of the biggest names amongst full-time gamers and streamers on YouTube. His channel, Dynamo Gaming, currently has more than 10 million subscribers, making him the most subscribed YouTuber in the country to stream and upload videos of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

According to Social Blade, Dynamo earns between $2.2K and $35.7K per month from YouTube. He is amongst the highest-earning streamers in the entire gaming community.

Clan

Dynamo owns one of the most prominent esports clans in India, Hydra. The clan also features popular YouTubers and Battlegrounds Mobile India players like Alpha Clasher, Hydra Danger, Hydra Wrath, and Hydra Hrishav.

Along with his clanmates, Dynamo has built a stunning bootcamp for streamers and competitive players to delve into their work and elevate the name of Hydra can in the world of gaming and esports. His contribution to Indian esports is massive as he stands as an inspiration to many upcoming talents.

Edited by Ravi Iyer