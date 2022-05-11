BMOC Round 4 Group 1: Schedule, map order, when, and where to watch 

The fourth and final round of the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) is commencing today, with Group 1 teams fighting for Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) tickets. The first day of the BMOC Round 4 will see a total of 16 teams competing over six matches for only six BMPS slots.

The group comprises eight qualified teams from the previous round, along with eight seasoned invited teams. With Hindi and English casting, the matches will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India from 5:00 PM onwards.

BMOC Round 4 Day 1 map order

The day will start with a classic match on Erangel, followed by a clash on Miramar's desert layout. The tournament will then proceed to Sanhok's jungle map. The first match of the day will kick off at 5:12 PM, and the day will end around 10:00 PM.

Match 1 - 05:12 PM - Erangel

Match 2 - 05:53 PM - Miramar

Match 3 - 06:41 PM - Sanhok

Match 4 - 07:33 PM - Erangel

Match 5 - 08:22 PM - Miramar

Match 6 - 09:03 PM - Erangel

In total, three matches will be contested in Erangel, two in Miramar, and one in Sanhok.

However, officials didn't reveal the team names of Group 1 to avoid teaming and discussing with each other. Since the game's launch, the invited teams have been grinding hard in third-party tournaments and will try to give their best in the official event.

On the other hand, the underdog teams have reached Round 4 after showcasing their abilities in the previous three rounds and will hope to continue their performances.

Orangutan announced today that their team would play in Group 1. The team is the BMOC Grind winner and will once again look to repeat the performance, while Skyesports Pro League champion Chemin Esports will try to stand out. DeltaPG from Chemin is in raging form, and the team would like to take advantage of that.

Both teams had poor runs in the BGIS 2021. However, Destro, who was a part of the BGIS Champion Skylightz Gaming, plays for Chemin Esports now, and the team will be oozing with confidence.

Revenge Esports will also be playing today, and the team will look to make a comeback as they have faltered in the past few matches.

The top 6 teams from Group 1 will cement their spots in the INR 2 crore event, i.e., BMPS Season 1. The champion of the event will take 75 lakhs as prize money.

