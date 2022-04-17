BMOC The Grind Finals: Winning team, overall standings, top 5 players, and prize pool distribution 

Orangutan Gaming won Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge BMOC The Grind, a practice scrim, with a spectacular performance. The squad took the lead from Day 1 and maintained it until the very last match. With the help of three chicken dinners, Orangutan scored 266 points. With 138 kills, the squad was also the most aggressive team in the tournament.

Fan-favorite Team SouL showed impressive gameplay on the final day to grab second place with 109 kills and 247 points. League Stage topper OR Esports recovered from a poor opening day to finish under the top three. With the help of 110 kills, the team scored 229 points.

Nigma Galaxy put up an emphatic performance in the finals and grabbed 4th place with 221 points. The team also registered three chicken dinners.

BMOC The Grind Finals' overall standings

Top 8 teams standings after BMOC The Grind Finals (Image via BMOC The Grind)

TSM, which was at the bottom at the start of the finals, ended in fifth place with 220 points. The team was the second most aggressive team and had 121 kills. TSM Ninja, the MVP of the finals, was the only player to cross the 10k damage mark in the final showdown.

GodLike finished 10th place in the BMOC The Grind finals (Image via BMOC The Grind)

Team XO didn't have the best of finals as it had to settle for seventh place with 84 kills and 201 points. Global Esports was the only team to finish under the top ten rankings without a chicken dinner, while GodLike Esports settled at 10th place. Team XSpark had yet another poor performance, finishing in 14th place.

Top 5 players from BMOC The Grind Finals (Image via BMOC The Grind)

Prize pool distribution for The Grind Finals

The event boasted a prize pool of 3,15,000 INR. Here is the detailed prize pool distribution:

Winner: INR 1,50,000 - Orangutan Gaming

2nd Place: INR 75,000 - Team SouL

3rd Place: INR 50,000 - OR Esports

MVP: INR 40,000 - TSM Ninja

The Online Qualifiers of the BMOC will start on April 21 and will go on until May 15. The event will be played in four rounds, with 32 teams being invited to the fourth round. The top twenty-four teams from BMOC will advance to the first-ever Pro Series while the rest will be eliminated.

It will be interesting to see what BMOC offers fans as many new teams and players will be eager to show off their skills.

