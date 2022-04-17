BMOC The Grind Finals Day 4: Schedule, Day 3 overview, and more

The fourth and final day of BMOC The Grind is about to begin with the top 16 teams competing for the remaining six matches. Orangutan Esports is in excellent form, having registered three chicken dinners.

However, TSM, who won three back-to-back matches yesterday, will look to repeat its performance. BGIS champion Skylightz Gaming is currently in third place and will also look to maintain its consistency.

Day 4 is set to start at 5 PM IST and will feature three matches on Erangel, two on Miramar, and one on Sanhok.

Map order for BMOC The Grind Finals Day 3

Match 1: Erangel - 5:07 PM

Match 2: Miramar - 5:51 PM

Match 3: Sanhok - 6:35 PM

Match 4: Erangel - 7:26 PM

Match 5: Miramar - 8:11 PM

Match 6: Erangel - 8:55 PM

BMOC The Grind Finals' teams

OR Esports Team Insane Entity Gaming Chemin Esports Team XO Team XSpark Skylightz Gaming GodLike Esports Team Mayhem Hyderabad Hydras Team SouL Global Esports Orangutan Esports TSM Nigma Galaxy R Esports

Global Esports is the only team in the top 12 rankings that has no chicken dinner, but the team has been consistent and has acquired 6th place. The team's star player, Joker, has also made it to the top 5 players standings with 28 finishes.

GodLike performed poorly on Day 3, slumping down to 12th place in the overall standings. The team is still lacking in position points as it has only 115 points in total, with 41 points having been accumulated from placement.

Owned by popular player Scout, Team XSpark, has been in bad form since the two of its main players left the team to join Godlike. The team is in 15th place after Day 3 and will look to finish in the top 10 rankings today.

BMOC The Grind Finals' Day 3's winners

Match 1: Erangel - Hyderabad Hydras

Match 2: Miramar - TSM

Match 3: Sanhok - TSM

Match 4: Erangel - TSM

Match 5: Miramar - Orangutan

Match 6: Erangel - Chemin Esports

In the race for MVP, NinjaJOD leads the kill leaderboard with 39 frags, closely followed by AKop with 36 finishes. Aditya and Believe came in third and fourth place with 32 kills each. Joker secured fifth place with 28 finishes.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan