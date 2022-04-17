BMOC The Grind Finals day 3: Overall standings and top 5 players as TSM racks up 3 consecutive chicken dinners

Orangutan Gaming continued their domination in BMOC The Grind finals as they secured first place after day three. The side has collected 230 points, including 112 finishes in their 18 matches. TSM put up an enterprising performance today with a hattrick of chicken dinners and moved up to second place in the overall standings.

Skylightz Gaming and Team XO managed to hold on to their third and fourth places with 169 and 167 points, respectively. Godlike Esports has a poor day as they slipped to 12th place.

BMOC The Grind Finals day 3 overview

Hyderabad Hydras grabbed the first match, played on the Erangel map, with 10 finishes. The previous clash between Hydras and Chemin Esports near the ruins was action packed and Maxy emerged as the MVP of the match with five kills. Orangutan got eliminated earlier with one kill.

Orangutan and TSM claimed three chicken dinners each (Image via BGMI)

TSM made a comeback in the second match being played on the Miramar map and acquired first place with 13 kills. The team won two vs. four fights against Global Esports. GodLike came third with seven frags courtesy of Jonathan and Clutchgod. Aquanox took five kills, followed by Jonathan's five frags.

TSM clinched their second chicken dinner of the day with 18 frags. Ninjajod put up an emphatic performance with a one vs three clutch against Orangutan. Four out of the top five players were from TSM. Team XO, Global Esports, and Skylightz Gaming had a bad showing as they collected one point each.

Overall standings of BMOC The Grind finals after day 3 (Image via BGMI)

It was a hat-trick chicken dinner for TSM where NinjaJod once again proved why he is one of the most aggressive players in India. The team accumulated 26 points, which included 11 finishes. However, OR Esports came out on top in the match standings as they finished second with 21 kills. Ninjajod has taken eight kills.

Orangutan Gaming claimed the fifth match with 16 kills. Team XO and Nigma Galaxy finished in second and third place with 12 and 6 frags respectively. GodLike and Skylightz Gaming were eliminated earlier in the match.

Chemin Esports won the sixth and final match of the day with nine kills. Global Esports occupied second place with six finishes, followed by R Esports.

Top 5 players after BMOC The Grind finals day 3 (Image via BGMI)

NinjaJod played aggressively today and acquired first place in the overall kill leaderboard with 39 finishes, followed by Akop.

