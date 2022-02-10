"Winning the BGIS 2021 was a surreal experience that was nothing short of a dream": RonaK of Skylightz Gaming

From winning the PUBG Mobile India Series, 2019, to the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021, Harpreet Singh "RonaK" Janjuha has come a long way in the world of esports. The first official BGMI tournament commenced in December 2021 and finally concluded on 16 January 2022, with Skylightz Gaming as the champion.

Before joining the BGMI roster of Skylightz Gaming, RonaK played for reputed teams like Fnatic and Team SouL. In conversation with Debolina Banerjee of Sportskeeda Esports, RonaK discussed his journey in the gaming world, his experience in BGIS 2021, and his desire to participate in the 2022 Asian Games.

RonaK dives into his BGIS 2021 win and more

Q. Tell us more about your Esports persona, RonaK. How has your journey been in the world of mobile gaming?

RonaK: I am very passionate about esports. I am willing to go above and beyond the call of duty to achieve my team’s goals and individual aspirations. Esports gives me happiness and I will be forever grateful for my opportunities so far.

My journey in mobile gaming has been incredible. There have been countless great moments and I am glad to overcome all the obstacles to reach where I am today.

Q. Do you feel that the PUBG Mobile ban has slowed down the pace of esports in the country? Did BGMI meet the expectations of mobile gamers in India?

RonaK: Esports in India has been growing rapidly in India for the last couple of years. It has allowed youngsters like me to make a career out of something we are so passionate about.

BGMI has met the expectations of mobile gamers in India. The game has a high standard and it keeps on improving.

Q. Many players in India are still demanding the lighter version of BGMI. Do you think Krafton should come up with a lighter version? Why do you feel this way?

RonaK: Krafton has always done a great job of meeting the expectations of the players and the fans. I am sure they will make the right decision to make everyone happy.

Q. You were part of Team SouL and Team Fnatic before joining Skylightz Gaming. What did you learn from your previous teams that helped you grow as a gamer?

RonaK: I have learned countless things from my previous teams. All the experiences that I have had over the years have played a crucial role in my growth as a gamer. I have learned that working hard is the only way to achieve one’s goals, and they should not let losses get to them. Losing is an excellent source of learning for the future and it is important to work hard consistently.

Q. Before BGMI, you won the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 and the PUBG Mobile Club Open – Spring Split: India. What is the fondest memory that you have of these major tournaments? How different was the experience of BGIS 2021 from PMIS 2019?

RonaK: The fondest memory of these significant tournaments was the journey I went through with my teammates and how proud my family was when I won these tournaments. Their happiness means the world to me.

The experience of BGIS 2021 and PMIS 2019 was more or less similar. The best teams from across the nation faced each other, and it showed the excellent quality that Indian esports has produced over the years.

Q. You play the role of a Sniper and a Supporter in the BGMI roster of Skylightz Gaming. To whom is your synergy the best? How long do you dedicate to playing BGMI in a day?

RonaK: It is crucial to have great synergy with all my teammates. Since BGMI is a team game, one needs a collective effort to win matches and the tournament.

I do not have a fixed regime or training schedule as such. I prefer to take it one day at a time. Generally, I dedicate seven to eight hours a day playing and practicing BGMI.

Q. Skylightz Gaming left everyone in awe of their talent by lifting the Champions Trophy at BGIS 2021. What was the experience of winning the first official BGMI tournament in India?

RonaK: Winning BGIS 2021 was a surreal experience that was nothing short of a dream. It was also Skylightz Gaming’s first major tournament win, which made it even more special.

Q. You and your teammates faced quite a few challenging teams at BGIS 2021. Which team did you consider to be your toughest competitor?

RonaK: The level of competition was at the highest level at BGIS 2021. It is impossible for us to pick a single team as our toughest competitor. Every team that participated in BGIS 2021 gave us a run for our money.

Q. PUBG Mobile is also one of the medal events in the 2022 Asian Games this year. Does Skylightz Gaming have a plan to participate in such a prestigious event?

RonaK: If given the opportunity, we would like to participate in the 2022 Asian Games. It is a prestigious event and we will get the chance to represent our country. We will work hard day and night for every tournament and aim to give our best.

Q. What are your words of wisdom to aspiring BGMI players who want to establish themselves as professional mobile gamers?

RonaK: Focus on yourself and your game. Your determination and hard work will determine your fate. Do not let obstacles demotivate you. Give your 100%, and you will achieve your goals.

Edited by Srijan Sen