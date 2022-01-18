BGIS winner Skylightz Gaming loans Ocean to GodLike for PMGC Finals

Ahead of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 finals, esports caster and analyst Ocean Sharma has been loaned to Godlike Esports. The news came via a recent announcement by Indian esports organization Skylightz Gaming.

The announcement was made on the official Instagram page of Skylightz Gaming. The organization stated that the decision was taken in order to ensure the growth of Indian esports and in the interest of bringing glory back to the country.

In the post, Skylightz Gaming also revealed that as two of their players did not meet the eligibility criteria for the event, the team could not compete in the tournament.

Godlike Esports qualified for the PMGC: 2021 finals after the three teams above them on the BGIS: 2021 leaderboard could not meet the PMGC eligibility criteria owing to issues with passports and vaccination reports.

Ocean Sharma runs the popular YouTube channel GamingProOcean, where he posts BGMI-related content. He is also a caster and analyst and has previously worked for the popular Indian esports organization OREsports. Getting Ocean on board will certainly be a great help to Godlike Esports. The inclusion will add a new dimension to the team's fierce and aggressive game style.

PMGC 2021 Grand Finals

The Grand Finals are all set to start on 21 November and will conclude on 23 November. 16 teams from all around the world will compete in the event to decide the ultimate winners of the competition. The grand finals boast a total prize pool of $3.5 million.

The league stage of the PMGC 2021 started on 30 November and ended on 24 December. The top 15 teams (nine from the East league and six from the West) have secured their tickets for the grand finals while one team from BGIS has been directly invited to the finals.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 was won by Chinese powerhouse Nova Esports while another Chinese team, 4 Angry Men, secured second place. The event featured a $2 million prize pool.

