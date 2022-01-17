Skylightz Gaming misses out on PMGC invite due to Passports issue, GodLike Esports gets official invitation

In a shocking development, BGIS 2021's winning team, Skylightz Gaming, will not be able to participate in PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021. Due to documentation issues (passports and vaccination reports) of the top 3 squads in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS), GodLike Esports will represent India at PMGC 2021.

TSM and TeamXO, the second and third placed teams in BGIS, apparently faced documentation issues.

Skylightz Gaming’s analyst pointed out that one of their players, Pukar, was not vaccinated due to him being underage. He also stated that Gamlaboy, another member of the squad, had symptoms of COVID-19.

One can also argue that due to the limited time frame between BGIS and PMGC, it was difficult for organizations to secure the required documentation.

BGIS 2021 Finals Overview

Skylightz Gaming showed consistent gameplay from the beginning, and experienced a spectacular climb to the top on the final day. TSM also had a similar path to the finals, but they missed first place by just one mark.

GodLike started the finals with a bang, but their over-aggressiveness went against them and they finished in fourth place. The last day of the finals was a disaster for team XO, and as a result, they dropped to third place.

The second edition of the PMGC 2021 Finals will take place virtually, from 21 to 23 January. To negate any lag issues, many teams have flown to either Dubai or Singapore. The total prize pool of the finals is around $3.5 million USD, with the winner taking home $1.5 million USD.

Qualified teams for PMGC: 2021 Grand Finals

DWG KIA (South Korea) D'Xavier (Vietnam) Stalwart Esports (Mongolia) Nova Esports (China) Nigma Galaxy (Middle East) The Infinity (Thailand) Six Two Eight (China) Team Secret (Malaysia) 4Rivals (Malaysia) Kaos Next Ruya (Turkey) Natus Vincere (CIS) Furious Gaming (Chile) Alpha7 Esports (Brazil) S2G Esports (Turkey) 1907 Fenerbahce Esports (Turkey) GodLike Esports (India)

Also Read Article Continues below

16 top Esports teams in the world (nine from the East Finals, six from the West Finals, and one from BGIS) will battle it out in 18 matches to be crowned the global champion.

Edited by Saman