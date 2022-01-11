Fan-favorite Team SouL eliminated from BGIS 2021

The Semi-Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) came to an end today. Post completion of 24 matches, held over a period of four days, the top 16 teams from the overall standings qualified for the Grand Finals of the event.

Team SouL failed to qualify for BGIS: 2021 Grand Finals

Fan-favorite squad Team SouL were eliminated from the competition after an average showing across all four days of the Semi-Finals. The team finished in the 22nd spot and could only accumulate 64 points in the 16 games they played. The side had a points-per-game average of 4.

The team needed a strong finish on the final day to qualify for the Grand Finals, but faltered, managing only seven points from four matches. Team SouL never looked comfortable in the Semi-Finals. Although they managed to secure a chicken dinner, they couldn't back it up with consistent placings.

Management has recently also hinted towards changes in the team going forward, although nothing has been officially revealed.

Reacting to the elimination, Mortal stated that Team SouL will bounce back stronger next time.

Earlier, during the Quarter-Finals, Team SouL was eliminated in seventh place but got a second shot at the event when 4 Heroes, a team above them, were disqualified from the competition for ringing.

Alongside Team SouL, a total of seven sides from 17th to the 24th position were also eliminated. Team Celsius, a squad that had been performing decently in recent events, were also eliminated. Orgless5, a team that played well in the online qualifiers and quarter-finals, also bowed out of the competition.

Qualified Teams for BGIS Grand Finals

The competition in the finals promises to be competitive and feisty. Teams will be looking to get the best out of each other for a spot in the Grand Finals of the Global Championship.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series Semi-Finals schedule, standings, and more can be found here.

