BGIS Semi-Finals: Overall standings, top 4 players, and more

The Semi-Finals of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGIS) 2021 has finally concluded, with the top 16 teams advancing to the competition's Grand Finals. Team XO finally managed to topple Skylightz Esports from the pole position, accumulating 191 points with the help of 92 frags.

Skylightz Gaming had a bad day that saw them slip to second place with 175 points. GodLike, although they didn't take any chicken dinner, were the most aggressive team with 100 kill points. Hyderabad Hydras slipped five places to sixth place, while fan-favorite Team XSpark finished eighth. Reckoning Esports and Revenant Esports played beautifully to qualify for the finals.

Another fan-favorite Team Soul has been eliminated from the tournament. They couldn't recover and accumulated only seven points in four matches.

BGIS 2021 Semi-Finals Day 4 overview

Team XO emerges table toppers in the Semi-Finals (Image via BGMI)

Tactical Esports won the first match with eight frags, while GodLike finished second with 10 kills, where Jonathan was MVP for his six-frag contribution.

Team XSpark showed tremendous gameplay to win the second match with seven frags. Tactical once again showed composed gameplay to secure second place with seven frags.

7Sea finished 16th place in the Semi-Finals (Image via BGMI)

Reckoning Esports showed passive gameplay to secure the third match with four kills. They were followed by Team XO and GodLike with six kills each.

The fourth match on Sanhok was won by Enigma Gaming with 11 frags. Team XSpark was eliminated early but they managed to grab eight kills, where Gill took five kills and was the MVP.

Bottom 8 teams failed to qualify for BGIS Finals (Image via BGMI)

The fifth match of Miramar was again won by Reckoning Esports with 11 kills. They were again followed by Team XO with 12 kills.

The sixth and final match of the Semi-Finals was won by R Esports. 7 Sea Esports showed impressive gameplay to accumulate 19 points and this helped them to get into the finals.

Top 4 players from BGIS Semi-Finals (Image via BGMI)

GodLike Jonathan emerged as top fragger of the Semi-Finals, followed by Sultan.

Top Fraggers of the Semi-Finals

1. Godlike Jonathan - 37 kills

2. Old Hood Sultan - 33 kills

3. Skylightz Pukar - 31 kills

4. TSG Daddy - 30 kills

The Grand Final of BGIS will take place from January 13. Winners of BGIS will qualify for the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series Semi-Finals schedule, standings, and more can be found here.

