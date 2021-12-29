Fan-favorite Team SouL qualifies for BGIS 2021 Quarterfinals

The second day of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series(BGIS) Online qualifiers Round-3 concluded today. Group's 5, 7, 11, and 13 competed in 3 matches for the top 4 spots in their respective groups to move forward to the event's quarter-finals.

Fan favourite squad Team Soul, who were competing in Group 13, made it to the quarter-finals of the BGIS 2021 with their gritty gameplay. The squad was under a lot of pressure before this event. However, they proved their worth by putting up a strong performance in the most intense phase of the tournament.

The team started their day with a win, but a poor showing in the next match meant they had to perform well in the final round. Viper was the pick of the players and gave it his all from the first moment.

BGIS Online Qualifiers Round 3 Day 2 Group 13 match standings

Team Soul won the first match of BGIS Round 3 (Image via BGMI)

Team Soul dominated the first match of their Group with ten frags, where Star player Viper showed his class and took five frags. Behind them was another invited team Orgless 5. With experienced players like Zigsaw and Shryder, the team managed to eliminate five players.

Team Soul finished 11th in match 2 with only 2 points (Image via BGMI)

The second match was won by Team BE with 14 kills, followed by Atlantis with seven frags. Team Soul was surrounded earlier in the game, but Viper took his team to seventh place.

Orgless 5 won the third match of group 13 (Image via BGMI)

Orgless 5 won the third and final match of the day with seven kills. However, RIP Mizo Gaming topped the points table for his whopping 19 frags. Zero Degree came third with five kills. Soul was eliminated early, but they managed to grab five important kill points, which helped them qualify.

Qualified teams from Group 13 for BGIS Quarterfinals

1. RIP Mizo Gaming: 51 points

2. Orgless5: 44 points

3. Team BE: 37 points

4. Team Soul: 33 points

Team SouL has recently undergone multiple roster changes. With a newly formed squad, the team would look to go all the way to the finals of the event.

