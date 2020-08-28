PUBG Mobile has become a great source of entertainment, as well as a good career option, for young players. The game has developed as a great eSports career option for many gamers across the country, and the globe, and it pushes them to pursue their dreams in the gaming industry.

Soul Viper is one of the most consistent players in Team Soul and the gaming community. He has managed to clinch two big titles, the PMCO 2019 and the PMIS 2019. Viper plays as an assaulter and support player in the team, and provides excellent cover fire to his teammates during gunfights.

Viper's real name is Yash Soni, and he stays in Mumbai. He is very active on his YouTube channel, which has 1.04 million subscribers. Soul Viper also has an Instagram account with 673k followers, where he posts his gameplay and other content.

In this article, we cover his controls setup and sensitivity settings in the game.

Soul Viper's controls setup and sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile

Soul Viper is a two-thumb player and has inspired many young players in the country to stick to the basic controls. He aslo uses the 'always on' gyro settings. He is a great close-combat player and also an accurate DMR user in the game. He often snipes for his team in tournaments.

Here are his controls in PUBG Mobile:

Soul Viper's controls setup and sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile

Here are also his sensitivity settings in the game:

Camera sensitivity settings:

Advertisement

3rd person camera (free look): 300%

Camera (free look): 300%

1st person camera (free look): 300%

3rd person no scope: 172%

1st person no scope: 119%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 73%

2x scope: 56%

3x scope: 34%

4x scope: 21%

6x scope: 14%

8x scope: 15%

ADS sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 120%

1st person no scope: 104%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 60%

2x scope: 49%

3x scope: 27%

4x scope: 17%

6x scope: 14%

8x scope: 12%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 230%

1st person no scope: 230%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 300%

2x scope: 220%

3x scope: 181%

4x scope: 150%

6x scope: 100%

8x scope: 95%

Also read: PUBG Mobile: Five best weapons for beginners to use

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.