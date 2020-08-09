PUBG Mobile has an extensive in-game armoury that consists of excellent weapons, which can sometimes make choosing one difficult. In this article, we discuss the top five best guns for new players to use in the game.

Best weapons for beginners to use in PUBG Mobile

#1 M416

M416 in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: gurugamer)

M416 is PUBG Mobile's most widely-used assault rifle. The gun has excellent stability, which makes it perfect for beginners. It uses the 5.56mm ammunition, and players can use various attachments to make the best use of this gun. The best accessories for this firearm are compensator, half grip, extended quickdraw magazine, and a tack stock.

#2 UZi

UZi in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: ibtimes)

UZi is one of the most-powerful SMGs in PUBG Mobile, and deals an enormous amount of damage in close-range fights. With recent updates, players can now equip the red dot sight and holographic sights to this weapon, which makes it easier to aim at enemies and kill them quickly. The UZi is also a useful weapon for beginners in the game.

#3 M249

M249 in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: Amino Apps)

The M249 is available only through airdrops in PUBG Mobile, falling under the light machine gun (LMG) category. One hundred bullets per round make it the perfect choice for players who have just started playing the game. The M249 uses the 5.56mm ammunition, and has impressive stability and fire rate.

#4 DP-28

DP-28 in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: Reddit)

The fourth weapon is DP-28. It is also an LMG and has a maximum of 47 bullets per round, dealing significant amounts of damage per shot, thanks to its 7.62mm ammunition. This firearm is an ideal weapon for mid to long-range fights in PUBG Mobile.

#5 Kar98K

Kar98k in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: narvii.com)

The most readily available sniper rifle in PUBG Mobile is the Kar98k. The gun is also very highly-preferred by beginners, as they need to connect just one headshot to get a kill or deal severe damage on enemies. The Kar98k also has a decent spawn rate across all maps in the game.

