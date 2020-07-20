Tricks to quickly reach Conqueror in PUBG Mobile Season 14

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular survival battle royale games in the world. The game has various tiers that a player can reach, with the highest being the Conqueror tier, which is also the toughest tier to achieve.

In this article, we take a look at some great tricks that can help you reach Conqueror quickly in PUBG Mobile Season 14.

Tricks to reach conqueror quickly in PUBG Mobile:

#1 More Kills

The number of kills in PUBG Mobile plays a major role in getting quick ranking points. The kills tally ensures how many plus points you will get in your ranking from a match. If you manage to get more than 10+ kills in a match, it will give you 25-40 plus points in your tier ranking. Therefore, you should always try to play a high-kills game to get easy ranking points.

#2 More Wins

To reach the Conqueror tier quickly, you will need to win most of the matches you play in the rank push. A chicken dinner or win gives you the highest number of plus points in your tier rankings.

There is very tough competition when it comes to reaching the Conqueror tier these days so you will need to implement proper strategies to get a chicken dinner.

#3 More Survival Points

In Conqueror tier rank push, the survival points you get in each match are very crucial. You need to survive a match long enough to ensure that you will not get any minus ratings in your tier rankings.

To reach the conqueror tier quickly, you will need at least 20-25 minutes of average survival time. You also get more survival points in squad>duo>solo servers.

