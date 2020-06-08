PUBG Mobile: Best 3-Finger Claw setup

A quick guide on one of the best 3-finger claw setups in PUBG Mobile.

This 3-finger claw setup can help you to improve your aim and accuracy.

Best 3-Finger Claw Setup

PUBG Mobile provides the players with various options to customize the controls and their layout. The customization depends upon the players' preferences and playing style. Players can play the game on various setups like the thumb setup, 3-finger claw, 4-finger claw, and many more. It depends on how much a player feels comfortable while playing the game. One of the most preferred layout for players is the three-finger claw setup. It is very easy to adapt to this setup if a player shifts from thumb setup in the game. In this article, we have discussed the best 3-finger claw setup.

Best 3-Finger Claw Setup:

There are several competitive players like SouL Regaltos and Fnatic Ronak, who play on a 3-finger claw layout. A player can improve his reflex to a great extent with the help of changing his control setup. With a 3-finger claw setup, players can do shoot+crouch, shoot+prone, and can improve their aim.

Best 3-Finger Claw Setup

Players can copy this 3-finger claw layout, as it is one of the most basic layouts for 3-finger claw players. If a player is shifting from a thumb setup to a 3-finger claw layout, it can take up to 3-4 days to get used to the layout. A player can use the training room and TDM Warehouse to get used to the layout more quickly.

Sensitivity Settings For 3-Finger Claw Layout:

There are no perfect sensitivity settings for a 3 -finger claw player in PUBG Mobile. Players should always try customised sensitivity settings and work on them. You can go to the training room to perfect your sensitivity settings. It will help you to become a better overall player in the game.

Best 3-Finger Claw Setup

Here are some of the best Sensitivity settings that players can use.

Advertisement

Camera Sensitivity Settings:

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 190%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 130%

Red Dot, Holographic: 50%

2x Scope: 80%

3x Scope: 100%

4x Scope: 20%

6x Scope: 10%

8x Scope: 5%

ADS Sensitivity Settings:

TPP No scope: 95-100%

FPP No scope: 100-120%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%

2x Scope: 37-45%

3x Scope: 30-35%

4x Scope: 25-30%

6x Scope: 20-23%

8x Scope: 10-13%

Gyroscope settings:

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 300%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic: 300%

2x Scope: 300%

3x Scope: 240%

4x Scope: 210%

6x Scope: 100%

8x Scope: 50%

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Also check: How To Push Conqueror in Season 13 in 10 days (Ultimate Guide)