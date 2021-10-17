BGMI star Mortal reveals why Scout and Mavi aren't in Team SouL anymore

Ever since the release of BGMI, there has been a constant growth in the game's esports scene. The fans were able to witness exciting action in the various tournaments that have taken place throughout the past few months.

Team SouL, which is among the most prominent organizations in the country, revealed its lineup back in July. The star-studded roster consisted of the following figures:

1) Mortal

2) Viper

3) Regaltos

4) ScoutOP

5) Mavi

In one of his recent streams, Mortal, the owner and a player, revealed that Scout and Mavi aren't in Team SouL.

Mortal discloses the reason why Scout and Mavi aren't in Team SouL's BGMI roster

This lineup was initially announced back in July (Image via S8UL / YouTube)

As mentioned above, this revelation regarding the exclusion of Scout and Mavi from Team SouL's BGMI roster was made by Mortal in his recent live stream. He was quoted the following regarding the same:

"A new Team SouL will be formed as a result of a mutual decision." We tried everything but couldn't discover the synergy. As you can see, no one is able to perform to their full potential."

The prominent figure further stated the following:

"Everyone is fine, but we've been having synergy difficulties, that's all. Viper and Regaltos will be present for Team SouL. Scout and Mavi will be together; we'll see what happens next."

He subsequently added this as well:

"However, don't worry, S8UL will remain the same. Every player has the capabilities, but it isn't working out for us."

This may be heartbreaking for Team SouL supporters who previously hoped this lineup would flourish. However, as revealed by MortaL on this stream, Scout and Mavi will not be on the team.

Gamers may check out the same from 1:42:35 to 1:44:23 here:

Fans of the organization are currently waiting for further information on the roster adjustments and what awaits them. This move will be pretty exciting and will significantly impact the Indian BGMI esports scene.

