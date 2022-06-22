BGMI Masters Series 2022: Schedule and format revealed

The upcoming BGMI Masters Series 2022 will be the first ever Indian esports event to be televised on a national scale. Furthermore, the tournament has created a lot of hype amidst the ongoing controversy between TSM and GodLike.

A total of 24 teams have been invited to the Masters Series and will be fighting for a massive prize pool of INR 1.5 crore at the LAN event in Delhi. Interestingly, recent news has revealed the format of the upcoming major event.

BGMI Masters Series 2022 Format

The four-week-long tournament will have a format of Qualifiers and Weekly Finals. The first three days will be the launch week, while the second and third weeks will feature the Qualifiers and Weekly Finals respectively. In the Qualifiers stage, the top 24 teams will fight it out for the top 16 Weekly Finals spots. The Grand Finals will be played from 13 to 17 July 2022, and will consist of the top 16 teams from the overall Weekly Finals standings.

Schedule

First (Launch) Week - 24 to 26 June

Second Week

Qualifiers - 27 to 30 June

Weekly Finals - 1 to 3 July

Third Week

Qualifiers - 4 to 7 July

Weekly Finals - 8 to 10 July

Fourth Week

Grand Finals - 13 to 17 July

BGMI Masters Series 2022 teams

All the teams that will be participating in this highly anticipated televised event have been revealed officially and are listed below:

7Sea Esports Chemin Esports FS Esports GodLike Hydra Official Nigma Galaxy Blind Esports Enigma Gaming Global Esports Hyderabad Hydras Marcos Gaming OR Esports Orangutan Revenant Skylightz 8Bit Team Soul Team Forever TSM Team Xspark Team Insane Team XO Rivalry R Esports

NODWIN Gaming



Watch all the intense action LIVE on Star Sports 2 | LOCO | Glance

Action Starts 24 June



Presenting you our masters who will fight for Glory. Get ready to witness history as we bring BGMI Masters Series 2022 to your TV SCREENS.

Some of the invited teams have been struggling with weak performances for a few months and even failed to qualify for the BGMI BMPS Season 1, which was eventually won by Team Soul. GodLike and TSM were some of the major teams that had poor performances in the BMOC. BGIS Champion Skylightz was also on the list of eliminated teams from the BMOC and are definitely hoping for a comeback at this event.

Both Orangutan and Chemin, who failed to qualify for both BGIS and BMPS Season 1, will surely want to win their first major tournament. Underdog FS Esports had a great run at BMPS and will certainly be one of the teams to watch out for during the event.

Team Soul and OR Esports are in fantastic form as they grabbed first and second place in the Pro Series. Global Esports has won four third-party tournaments so far this year and also managed to secure fourth position in the BMPS Finals.

One of the biggest talking points was the controversy between TSM and GodLike. Both teams will be eager to return to their original form and put on a great performance for their loyal fans and followers.

Interested fans will get to watch all the upcoming games on Star Sports 2, Loco, and Glance in the languages of Hindi, English, and Tamil from 08.00 pm to 11.30 pm (IST), starting June 24, 2022.

