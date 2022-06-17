Global Esports wins TEC BGMI Invitational Season 4

The fourth season of the TEC BGMI Invitational Season 4 concluded yesterday, with Global Esports being crowned the champions. The team was in fourth place at the end of the first day but played exceptionally well on the final day and ended up winning the title. Global Esports accumulated 115 points in total with the help of 41 kills in the span of 10 matches. It was the consistency of the team on both days that got them the trophy.

Marcos Gaming was in second place at the end of the second day and maintained their position till the final match. The team missed the title by only one point and had a total of 114 points. Chemin Esports, who was on top at the end of the first day, slipped to third place with 109 points. The team could only accumulate 30 points on the final day. Team XO made a comeback by claiming two chicken dinners on the final day and securing fourth place. They were also the most aggressive team in the finals.

Overall standings of the BGMI TEC Invitational Season 4 Finals

The TEC BGMI Invitational Season 4 Finals overall standings (Image via The Esports Club)

BMPS Season 1 champions Team SOUL was in seventh place, while BGIS champions Skylightz Gaming was in ninth place. GodLike Esports once again disappointed as they finished twelfth in the overall rankings, while league stage topper Reckoning Esports was fourteenth.

Orangutan had a disastrous performance in the finals and accumulated only 36 points in 10 matches. They finished sixteenth in the finals.

Top fraggers in the finals:

TSM Ninja Jod - 21 kills Team XO Punk - 17 kills Chemin Justin - 17 kills Chemin DeltaPG - 17 kills

Ninja from TSM had secured 21 kills in the finals, while Punk was behind him in second place with 17 eliminations. Justin and Delta picked up 17 kills each.

Prizepool distribution of the BGMI Invitational Season 4

The champions, Global Esports, took home ₹7 lakhs out of the prize pool of ₹15 lakhs. The runner-up, Marcos Gaming, was awarded ₹4 lakhs, while Chemin Esports was in third place and got ₹2 lakhs. Team XO was in fourth place and got ₹1 lakh. The MVP of the tournament, NinjaJod, was rewarded ₹1 lakh.

The tournament was a major success and a breath of fresh air in the tournament season. The rise of Global Esports and Chemin Esports shows that the competition is getting fierce, and it won't be easy for seasoned teams to maintain their dominance.

