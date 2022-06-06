TEC BGMI Invitational Season 4: Teams, schedule, prize pool, and where to watch 

The Esports Club (TEC) has announced the BGMI International Season 4, a 15 Lakhs INR event starting on June 6. The tournament will be held in two stages, the League Stage and the Grand Finals.

The four-day league begins today and runs through to June 13, while the finals will take place on June 14 and 15. A total of 32 teams have been invited to the league, competing across nine matches for the top 16 Grand Finals slot.

TEC BGMI Invitational Season 4 teams

The 32 invited teams have been divided into four groups, with eight teams in each group. Here are all the invited teams and their respective groups:

Group A

Team XO Big Brother Esports Nigma Galaxy Team Forever Hydra Official Marcos Gaming Reckoning Retribution

Group B

TSM Skylightz Gaming Team 8Bit Autobotz Esports Walkouts Chemin Global Esports Enigma

Group C

Team Soul Orangutan 7SEA Esports FS Esports Blind Esports R-Esports Team Celtz Rivalry Esports

Group D

GodLike Esports Team X Spark Hyderabad Hydras Revenant Esports Kinetic OR Esports GOG Esports ACBC Esports

Tournament schedule

The League Stages are scheduled to run from June 6 to June 13, with four matchdays taking place before the Grand Finals on June 14 and 15. Here is the official schedule and the matches that are bound to take place:

Day 1 - June 6

Group A and B - Two Matches

Group C and D - Two Matches

Day 2 - June 7

Group A and C - Two Matches

Group B and D - Two Matches

Day 3 - June 8

Group B and C - Two Matches

Group A and D - Three Matches

Day 4 - June 13

Group A and B, C and D, A and C, B and D, B and C

Grand Finals - June 14 and 15

Prize pool distribution of BGMI Invitational Season 4

Around 46% of the total prize pool, i.e., 7 lakhs INR, will be allocated to the winner of the event, while the runner-up will receive 4 lakhs INR. Teams in the third and fourth positions will receive 2 and 1 lakhs INR, respectively.

When and where to watch

The event will be livestreamed on The Esports Club YouTube channel at 5:30 pm IST on each matchday.

TEC BGMI Invitational: Previous seasons overview

The TEC Invitational Season 1, held in August 2021, was claimed by Reckoning Esports. TSM secured second place, followed by Skylightz Gaming. Team XO and GodLike were in seventh and eighth place, while Team Soul was in 16th place.

The second season was played in September 2021 and won by Team XO. TSM once again occupied second place, while Chemin Esports came second in the event.

The third season, held in March this year, was clinched by Global Esports. GodLike Esports grabbed the second spot, followed by Chemin and 8Bit.

