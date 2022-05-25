Global Esports wins BGMI Thug Invitational Season 5

Global Esports has been crowned the champions of the BGMI Thug Invitational Season 5. The team dominated from the first game and maintained their streak till the final game. Global Esports accumulated 290 points in total, with 138 finishes and four chicken dinners.

Enigma Gaming was on top at the start of the final day, but slipped to second place with 260 points. The team could only accumulate 40 points in the final four matches.

League stage topper Chemin Esports showed impeccable gameplay to occupy third place with 260 points. The team raked in 75 points in six matches on the final day, achieving a podium finish.

Team XO saw a dip of one place and finished in fourth place with 231 points while Entity Gaming made a comeback to finish in the sixth rank, thanks to their fragger Troye, who was named MVP of the finals.

BGMI Thug Invitational Season 5 Finals overall standings

Team Soul finished seventh in Thug Invitational Season 5 finals (Image via Villager Esports)

Team Soul had an average tournament as they grabbed seventh with 179 points while another popular team XSpark secured 10th place.

It also did not go well for OR Esports as they finished in ninth place. GodLike Esports had a forgettable tournament as they settled for 14th place.

Overall standings of Thug Invitational Season 5 Finals (Image via Villager Esports)

GodLike Esports accumulated only 132 points, including 80 finishes in 24 matches. 7Sea and Team INS, who have made it to the BMPS, finished in 15th and 16th place respectively.

Top four players from BGMI Thug Invitational finals (Image via Villager Esports)

Top Fraggers

The top fraggers of the tournament are as follows:

Entity Troye- 44 kills Global Esports Joker- 43 kills Global Esports Manya- 42 kills Chemin Delta PG- 39 kills Enigma Eggy- 39 kills

Prizepool Distribution

Thug Invitational had a large prize pool of 8 Lakhs INR, where the champion Global Esports won 4 Lakhs INR in cash prizes while the first and second runners-up, i.e Enigma Gaming and Chemin Esports, took home 2 Lakhs INR and 1 Lakhs INR respectively. Team XO got 50k INR as a result of securing fourth place. Entity Troye, the MVP of the finals, also received 50k INR in cash rewards.

Thug Invitational season five was a huge success, as it held suspense until the final day about which team would win.

