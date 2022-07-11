BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Finals: Overall standings, winning team, MVP, and more

The Week 3 Finals of the BGMI Masters Series wrapped up, with Enigma Gaming becoming the winner on July 10. The squad garnered 144 points at an average of 12 points per a and won the race against the second-placed team, GodLike. The team took home the weekly winner’s prize of 4 lakhs INR, and their star player Rexx claimed the MVP award of 50,000 INR.

GodLike finished 13 points behind them, securing second place with 131 points. Getting a chicken dinner in their last match, Nigma Galaxy climbed to third place with 124 points. FS Esports managed to accumulate 13 points in the fourth match of the day; the team is heading into the Grand Finals.

BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Finals Day 3 overview

Team Enigma Forever beat Team XO in the final zone to win a 10-kill chicken dinner. Team XO put up an aggressive gameplay, taking pole position with 13 finishes in the match standings thanks to Fierce's six eliminations.

OR, GodLike, and Orangutan earned 16, 12, and 11 points after performing consistently.

GodLike claimed second place in BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Finals (Image via Loco)

Moving on to the second match, GodLike got an easy win with nine finishes in Sanhok. After an impressive performance, Jonathan emerged as the MVP with five eliminations. Skylightz Gaming and Team XO scored 19 and 15 points in the match, while Chemin and Team Enigma Forever accumulated 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Overall standings of BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Finals (Image via Loco)

With a passive approach, Team Insane got a chicken dinner with five kills in the third match after eliminating Team XO and Enigma Gaming. FS Esports, needing only 10 points to be in the top 16 spots, accumulated four points in the match. GodLike scored 3 points, which came from eliminations.

The fourth and final match of the week was clinched by Nigma Galaxy with seven kills. It was their third chicken dinner of the third week. They defeated Chemin Esports in their final fight to win the Hunger Cure award of the week. Moreover, FS Esports put up a much-needed performance that propelled them to the Grand Finals.

Overall League standings

Ranking of top eight teams from BGMI Masters Series League Stage (Image via Loco)

After three weeks of action-packed competitions, the top 16 teams from the overall standings have qualified for the Grand Finals, which will take place from July 13 to 17.

Top 16 teams have advanced to the BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals (Image via Loco)

Team XO grabbed top position with 362 points, including five chicken dinners and 147 finishes. Orangutan Gaming and Chemin Esports came in second and third places with 293 and 292 points. After making a great comeback in the third week, GodLike secured sixth place with 259 points with the help of two chicken dinners and 137 kills.

Bottom eight teams eliminated from the event (Image via Loco)

The bottom eight teams from the overall standings have been eliminated from the BGMI Masters Series after displaying unremarkable performances during the league stage.

