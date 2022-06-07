Jonathan's BGMI ID, stats, rank, YouTube income, and more (June 2022)

Jonathan Jude Amaral is the epitome of consistency in BGMI esports. Over time, he has proven his mettle as a top-notch assaulter, emerging as the MVP in multiple tournaments.

Following his stint in Entity Gaming and TSM, Jonathan was roped in by GodLike Esports in August 2021. Since then, he has gradually reached the pinnacle and is considered the best player in India.

He is also a livestreamer, as he streams Battlegrounds Mobile India on YouTube and LOCO.

BGMI star Jonathan's performance in ongoing Cycle 2 Season 6

Seasonal stats and rank

Jonathan is the main assaulter for GodLike and represents the organization in all tournaments and matches. Hence, he hardly gets any time to play classic games.

However, he still takes time out and livestreams the game, where he plays classic matches with random teammates and interacts with them, teaching them tips and tricks.

In the new Cycle 2 Season 6, Jonathan has reached the Crown II tier, garnering 4071 total seasonal points. However, if he streams and plays classic matches regularly, the superstar might as well get to the Ace Dominator tier, which he has achieved in past seasons.

BGMI superstar Jonathan's stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 6 (Image via Krafton)

Jonathan has played 51 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode and won 21 Chicken Dinners in the new season. He has reached the top ten in 47 games alongside his squadmates.

Jonathan has managed 67569.1 total damage with an average damage of 1324.9. Furthermore, he has maintained a remarkable F/D ratio of 7.67 and has outclassed 391 enemies.

However, Jonathan's gun-slinger skills are reflected in his headshot percentage of 17.6. He also has an average survival time of 10.8 minutes (which is praiseworthy as he mainly plays the new Core Circle mode). Moreover, 22 most finishes and 3562 damage dealt in a match remains his best performance in the new C2S6.

Note: Jonathan's stats were recorded while writing this article and will change over time.

BGMI ID and IGN

Jonathan has a massive fanbase in the gaming community. His fans search for his unique ID, 5112616229, and send him friend requests wishing to play with him.

They can also search for the superstar's profile using his popular in-game name (IGN), GxdLJONATHAN16. However, players must remember that Jonathan frequently changes his IGN.

YouTube income

Jonathan is amongst the highest-earning players in the Indian esports scene. He makes a hefty salary per month from GodLike. However, he earns a decent sum of money from his YouTube channel, Jonathan Gaming, which has more than 4.21 million subscribers.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Jonathan has generated revenue between $1.4K and $22.3K in the last 30 days from his popular YouTube channel. He has also garnered more than 70K subscribers in this period.

