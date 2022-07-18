BGMI Masters Series 2022 Grand Finals: Winning team, prize pool distribution, special prizes, MVP, and overall standings 

The Grand Finals of the BGMI Masters Series 2022 concluded on July 17, with Global Esports winning the event after a dominating performance on Day 5. The team dethroned GodLike Esports from the pole position in the last match of the day, collecting 201 points in the overall standings. The side was awarded 25 lakhs INR and also took home a Hyundai car called Venue.

It was a sad day for GodLike, who dropped to second place after a poor performance in the last match. Their star player, Jonathan, bagged the MVP award with 37 kills.

BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals overall standings (Image via Sportskeeda)

Orangutan Gaming occupied third place, followed by Team Enigma Forever, who also showcased amazing gameplay throughout the Grand Finals. Team Soul grabbed sixth place with 164 points and 93 finishes after horrible performances in their last 10 matches.

Team XO and OR Esports didn't have a good time at the event, as they finished in 10th and 11th place, respectively. FS Esports and Revenant also had a horrible run as both teams failed to cross the 100-point mark and came 15th and 16th.

Prize pool distribution (in INR) for BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals

1st place - 25 lakhs - Global Esports

2nd place - 12 lakhs - GodLike Esports

3rd place - 7 lakhs - Orangutan Gaming

4th place - 5 lakhs - Team Enigma Forever

5th place - 4 lakhs - Skylightz Gaming

6th place - 3 lakhs - Team Soul

7th place - 2.5 lakhs - Chemin Esports

8th place - 2.5 lakhs - Team Insane

9th place - 2 lakhs - Enigma Gaming

10th place - 2 lakhs - Team XO

11th place - 1.75 lakhs - OR Esports

12th place - 1.75 lakhs - 8Bit

13th place - 1.50 lakhs - Blind Esports

14th place - 1.50 lakhs - Nigma Galaxy

15th place - 1.25 lakhs - FS Esports

16th place - 1.25 lakhs - Revenant

Special prize winners

Eliminator - 25,000 - Goblin

Cruiser - 25,000 - Robinu

Damager - 25,000 - Jonathan

Dost Award - 25,000 - Nakul

Saviour - 25,000 - Hector

Survivor - 25,000 - Drigger

TapaTap - 25,000 - Goblin

Motor Head - 25,000 - ASH

Doctor - 25,000 - Destro

MVP - 50,000 - Jonathan

Hunger Cure - 75,000 - Orangutan

Soul Goblin won the Eliminator as well as the TapaTap awards with 38 finishes and 10 headshots. Apart from being the MVP, Jonathan grabbed the Damager award in the Grand Finals.

MVP rankings of BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals (Image via Loco)

Orangutan claimed the Hunger Cure award of INR 75,000, while Team Soul emerged as the Fan-Favorite Team.

