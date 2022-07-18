BGMI Masters Series 2022 Grand Finals: Winning team, prize pool distribution, special prizes, MVP, and overall standings 

The Grand Finals of the BGMI Masters Series 2022 concluded on July 17, with Global Esports winning the event after a dominating performance on Day 5. The team dethroned GodLike Esports from the pole position in the last match of the day, collecting 201 points in the overall standings. The side was awarded 25 lakhs INR and also took home a Hyundai car called Venue.
It was a sad day for GodLike, who dropped to second place after a poor performance in the last match. Their star player, Jonathan, bagged the MVP award with 37 kills.
Orangutan Gaming occupied third place, followed by Team Enigma Forever, who also showcased amazing gameplay throughout the Grand Finals. Team Soul grabbed sixth place with 164 points and 93 finishes after horrible performances in their last 10 matches.
Team XO and OR Esports didn't have a good time at the event, as they finished in 10th and 11th place, respectively. FS Esports and Revenant also had a horrible run as both teams failed to cross the 100-point mark and came 15th and 16th.
Prize pool distribution (in INR) for BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals
- 1st place - 25 lakhs - Global Esports
- 2nd place - 12 lakhs - GodLike Esports
- 3rd place - 7 lakhs - Orangutan Gaming
- 4th place - 5 lakhs - Team Enigma Forever
- 5th place - 4 lakhs - Skylightz Gaming
- 6th place - 3 lakhs - Team Soul
- 7th place - 2.5 lakhs - Chemin Esports
- 8th place - 2.5 lakhs - Team Insane
- 9th place - 2 lakhs - Enigma Gaming
- 10th place - 2 lakhs - Team XO
- 11th place - 1.75 lakhs - OR Esports
- 12th place - 1.75 lakhs - 8Bit
- 13th place - 1.50 lakhs - Blind Esports
- 14th place - 1.50 lakhs - Nigma Galaxy
- 15th place - 1.25 lakhs - FS Esports
- 16th place - 1.25 lakhs - Revenant
Special prize winners
- Eliminator - 25,000 - Goblin
- Cruiser - 25,000 - Robinu
- Damager - 25,000 - Jonathan
- Dost Award - 25,000 - Nakul
- Saviour - 25,000 - Hector
- Survivor - 25,000 - Drigger
- TapaTap - 25,000 - Goblin
- Motor Head - 25,000 - ASH
- Doctor - 25,000 - Destro
- MVP - 50,000 - Jonathan
- Hunger Cure - 75,000 - Orangutan
Soul Goblin won the Eliminator as well as the TapaTap awards with 38 finishes and 10 headshots. Apart from being the MVP, Jonathan grabbed the Damager award in the Grand Finals.
Orangutan claimed the Hunger Cure award of INR 75,000, while Team Soul emerged as the Fan-Favorite Team.