Soul Goblin's BGMI ID, stats, rank, BMPS performance, YouTube Income, and more details (June 2022)

Harsh "Goblin" Paudwal is one of the most popular BGMI players in India. He is the talk of the town after becoming the MVP of the BMPS tournament.

His insane spotting skills and control over his sprays have helped him perform consistently in tournaments and scrims. Some pundits also compare him to a legend like Jonathan. He is also a streamer on YouTube and has a dedicated following on the platform.

Details of BGMI star Goblin's performance in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 6

Seasonal stats and rank

Soul Goblin's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 6 (Image via Krafton)

In the new Cycle 2 Season 6, Goblin has reached the Platinum V tier, collecting 2749 seasonal points.

The ace assaulter has played 22 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode and won 4 Chicken Dinners. He has reached the top ten in 8 games alongside his squadmates.

The BMPS MVP has managed to deal a total damage of 18333.1, with an average damage of 833.3. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 5.32 and has outplayed 117 enemies.

Goblin's insane gun skills are reflected in his headshot percentage of 23.9. He also has an average survival time of 6.8 minutes. His best performance in the new C2S6 was in a match where he had 15 finishes and dealt 2385 damage.

Note: Goblin's stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

BGMI ID and IGN

Goblin's brilliant performance in the recently concluded BGMI tournament BMPS 2022 Season 1 has helped him garner a massive fan following.

Fans can search for his profile using his UID - 5292595691, or his popular IGN - SouLGobLiN.

YouTube Income

Being the primary assaulter of Team Soul, Goblin is one of the highest-paid esports athletes in India. He also earns a lot of money from tournaments and scrims. However, the pro player's major source of income is his popular YouTube channel, which currently has more than 286K subscribers.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Goblin has generated revenue between $645 and $10.3K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel. He has also accumulated more than 43K subscribers in this period. These numbers are set to rapidly increase in the near future if he continues to maintain his momentum.

BMPS performance

Goblin had the best performance of his esports career so far in the recently concluded BMPS 2022 Season 1. Showing insane assaulting skills, he decimated his opponents in every match.

He even created a record of being the first BGMI player to cross the 100 kill mark in the League Stages of an official tournament. He also emerged as the MVP of the Grand Finals, securing 71 kills in just 48 matches.

