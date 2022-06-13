BGMI BMPS winner, prize pool distribution, points table, MVP, and more

The biggest BGMI esports tournament BMPS 2022 Season 1 drew its curtains a few hours ago, with Team Soul emerging as the champions of the event. The tournament had a massive live viewership count and lived up to the hype that it had created since its commencement.

Fans across the country were thrilled to see India's best players fight against each other for multiple weeks. Tournament organizer Krafton was also elated to see such a great response.

Team Soul wins the official BGMI tournament BMPS 2022 Season 1 and bags a major chunk of the prize pool

Team Soul dominated the Grand Finals, outclassing all the other participating teams. Hence, they also took home the winning amount of ₹75 lakhs. There were other categories where the players of the team emerged as winners.

Here's a look at these categories:

Fan Favorite Team - ₹1 lakh

Squad with Most Finishes - ₹2 lakh

Lone Survivor : Soul Akshat - ₹1 lakh

Rampage Freak: Soul Goblin - ₹1 lakh

iQOO Tournament MVP: Soul Goblin - ₹2.5 lakh

iQOO Fan Favorite Player: Soul Goblin - ₹1 lakh

Furthermore, the runners-up, OR Esports, bagged ₹35 lakhs. The third-placed team, Enigma Gaming, also received ₹20 lakhs. The rest of the teams were also rewarded handsomely based on their rankings.

Points table of BMPS 2022 Season 1 Grand Finals

Team Soul showed sheer grit and consistency to emerge as the champions of the recently concluded BMPS 2022 Season 1. The Grand Finals were played between 9 June and 12 June.

The qualified 16 BGMI esports teams from the League Stages fought in blisteringly intense competition. While some teams performed impressively, a few failed to meet fans' expectations.

Here is a look at how the teams were placed on the points table at the end of the Grand Finals, along with the number of chicken dinners they acquired.

Team SouL (335 points along with five Chicken Dinners) OR Esports (250 points along with three Chicken Dinners) Enigma Gaming (228 points along with two Chicken Dinners) Global Esports (227 points along with four Chicken Dinners) FS Esports (223 points along with one Chicken Dinner) Nigma Galaxy (205 points along with two Chicken Dinners) Big Brother Esports (188 points along with three Chicken Dinners) Team XO (188 points along with one Chicken Dinner) Team INS (178 points) 7Sea Esports (145 points along with one Chicken Dinner) Hydra Official (142 points) Autobotz Esports (141 points along with one Chicken Dinner) Hyderabad Hydras (140 points along with one Chicken Dinner) R Esports (119 points) Team Kinetic (91 points) Esportswala x WSF (77 points)

Which BGMI player became the MVP of BMPS 2022 Season 1 Grand Finals?

The Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 witnessed how Soul Goblin attained legendary status. Although Goblin was drafted into the team after BGIS 2021, the ace assaulter performed great on a regular basis in several third-party tournaments and scrims.

However, BMPS has proved to be the turning point in his life. Goblin became the first BGMI player to attain 100 kills in the League Stages of an official tournament. To top that off, he finished as the MVP of the Grand Finals with a total of 71 finishes in 24 matches. He even emerged as the MVP of the day in three out of four matchdays.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far