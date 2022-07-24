7Sea Esports crowned champion of BGMI Showdown, qualifies for PMWI 2022 Afterparty

The one-day Grand Finals of the first Battlegrounds Mobile India LAN event, named BGMI Showdown 2022, wrapped up after six exciting matches.

7Sea Esports became the champion of the BGMI Showdown 2022 and took home the winning prize money of INR 5 lakhs. The team also qualified for PMWI 2022: Afterparty, which will be held from August 18 to 20.

The team accumulated 92 points, including 41 finishes and two chicken dinners in six matches. Orangutan Gaming, who were in top place before the final match, secured second place with 83 points.

Team Soul and GodLike finished at seventh and 14th place with 45 and 24 points, respectively. SprayGod from 7Sea was the MVP of the Grand Finals and walked away with INR 50,000 in prize money.

BGMI Showdown Grand Finals' summary

Top eight teams standings of BGMI Showdown Grand Finals (Image via Krafton)

Match 1 - Erangel

The opening match of the Grand Finals saw clusters of several teams as the zone shrunk around Mylta. Skylightz Gaming were in a good position in the the final zone and claimed a 11-kill chicken dinner.

Team XO and Enigma also played well as they secured second and third place with 11 kills each. Attanki played a survival game and helped his team reach fourth position.

GodLike accumulated 11 points, including five eliminations, while Soul collected three points. Rexx from Enigma named the MVP with four frags.

Match 2 - Vikendi

Only one Vikendi map was included in the event, which saw several fights in houses and compounds. 7Sea came out the winner with 12 finishes, while Skylightz Gaming once again showcased amazing gameplay and came second with seven eliminations.

Hyderabad Hydras and Orangutan garnered 14 and 12 points, while GodLike and Soul grabbed five and four points, respectively.

GodLike finished 14th in BGMI Showdown Finals (Image via Krafton)

Match 3 - Erangel

When Team Kinetic and Hyderabad Hydras were fighting, Orangutan rushed over them at the right time, which resulted in a 11-kill victory in the third match.

Team Kinetic occupied second place with 10 frags. It was also a good match for Team Soul as they collected 15 points, including seven finishes. Three out of the top four players were from Orangutan Gaming.

Match 4 - Sanhok

Hydra Esports won the fourth match with eight kills after defeating Orangutan Gaming in their final battle. Team XO grabbed third place with two kills, while Enigma and 7Sea managed to accumulate 14 and 13 points to their names.

The rivalry between Team Soul and GodLike continued in the match as they once again faced each other around Sanhok's Ruins. GodLike beat Team Soul in a 4v4 fight, but they also lost two of their players.

Match 5 - Miramar

It was the second chicken dinner for Orangutan that propelled them to top place in the overall standings. They defeated Team Soul and 7Sea in the final zone to win the match. SprayGod emerged as the MVP with seven finishes and 704 damage.

Match 6 - Erangel

7Sea won the final and sixth match of the Grand Finals with 15 kills. INS and Hydra Esports secured second and third position, while Orangutan got eliminated with only four points in the match.

