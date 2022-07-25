Rico Infinity becomes first team to qualify for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022, Team Falcons wins PMPL Arabia Fall

The Fall season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2022 Arabia came to a close on July 23. Falcons Esports lifted the trophy after showcasing one-sided performances in the Grand Finals as they accumulated 271 points at an average of 15.05 in 18 matches.

Rico Infinity Esports (R8) grabbed the second spot with 191 points with the help of 88 eliminations and three chicken dinners. Nigma Galaxy, known as one of the best PUBG Mobile teams in the world, found themselves in the fourth spot with 158 points, while another popular team, Yalla Esports, finished at the bottom with 73 points.

Rico Infinity Esports qualify for PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022

With consistent performances in both PMPL Spring and Fall seasons, R8 Esports accumulated the most points (1240) and secured first place in the PMGC regional rankings. The team is going to PMGC 2022, which will be held between December 2022 and January 2023; the mega event will feature a huge prize of $4 million.

The team came in first place in the League Stage of the PMPL Spring with 542 points and was in fourth place in the Spring Finals with 158 points. Nigma Galaxy won the season in emphatic fashion.

In the Fall season, R8 Esports finished in third place with 349 points in the League Stage and occupied the second spot with 191 points in the Finals. The squad became the first team to qualify for the PMGC 2022, with both their regional PMPLs competed.

R8 Esports was formed in June 2019 and has proven itself several times to be one of the top teams in the PUBG Mobile esports scene by securing podium finishes in major tournaments. The side was crowned champions of the PMPL: MENA and South Asia Championship 2021.

This will be the second time the team will compete in the PMGC. In the previous edition, they finished 10th in the League Stage and missed the Grand Finals slot by only three points.

Nigma Galaxy held second position with 1211 points in the PMGC regional rankings this year. However, the top nine teams from the PMPL Fall have qualified for the PMPL MENA championship. There, these teams, alongside the top six teams from the PMPL Africa Fall, will fight for the PMGC slots.

Falcons and Nigma Galaxy have also been invited to the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022, a $3 million event, which will begin on August 11.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far