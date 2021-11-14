Rico Infinity wins PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship Season 1, top 4 teams qualify for PMGC 2021

The Grand Finals of PMPL MENA & South Asia Championship concluded on November 14 with a nail-biting finish in the final two matches, which kept the viewers on the edge of their seats.

Rico Infinity, the team from the Middle East region, was crowned champions of the event. The team held their nerve and struck in the final moments of the tournament to secure a chicken dinner in the penultimate match and third place in the final match.

Rico ended up with 130 points and 50 kills and was awarded a total cash prize of $40,000.

DRS Gaming, the Nepali powerhouse, pulled off an amazing chicken dinner in the day's final match to secure second spot in the championship. Overall the team was consistent and used their previous experience to stay in reckoning for the top spots. The team fell short of the title by just 3 points, ending their campaign with 127 points and 55 kills, ensuring the second-place cash prize of $28,000.

Top 8 teams standings from PMPL MENA and SA Championship Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Stalwart Esports, the Mongolian team, who were leading the points table at the end of day 1, fell short on the final day choking towards the dying moments of the event. Eventually, the team ended up in third spot with 109 points and 55 kills, and was awarded the third-place prize of $18,000.

A1 Esports finished in 16th position after PMPL MENA and SA Champions Finals day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Action, the star player for Stalwart Esports, was crowned the MVP of the event. The player displayed exceptional performance securing 18 frags in 10 matches, while dealing overall damage of 4679 HP. He took home $2000 in cash associated with the MVP award.

Top 10 players from PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Qualified teams for PMGC 2021 from PMPL: MENA & South Asia Championship Season 1

The top 4 teams from the championship finals were slated to qualify for the PMGC 2021: East League. However, DRS Gaming and Nigma Galaxy had already qualified for the global event on the basis of PMGC points secured through two seasons of South Asian and Arabian Pro Leagues. Teams below them in the overall standings instead qualified for the event.

The PMGC 2021 qualified teams from the PMPL: MENA &SA Championsion S1 are:

Rico Infinity Team

Stalwart Esports

Cryptics

Deadeyes Guys

Performance overview of the PMPL: ME & SA Finals

Among the other top-performing teams was Nigma Galaxy. The team started out slow on the first day of the finals but came back on the final day to finish 4th. Cryptics and Deadeyes Guys maintained consistency throughout the event and finished in 5th and 6th spot, qualifying for the all-important PMGC 2021 in the process.

i8 Esports from Pakistan and Trained to Kill had an average run in the event. Given their recent performances, the teams were expected to qualify for PMGC 2021 from the tournament, but a series of low placements in multiple matches caused their PMGC dreams to shatter as they finished in 8th and 9th place.

