PUBG Mobile Pro League MENA and South Asia Championship: Teams, schedule, format, and more

The first season of the much-awaited PUBG Mobile Pro League: MENA and South Asia Championship is all set to start from November 9, 2021. The tournament boasts a massive prize of USD 200,000 and will feature 20 teams from the Middle East, South Asia, North Africa, and Taiwan regions. The event will serve as a major qualification platform for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021. This is the first iteration of the event as the South Asia and the Middle East regions have been merged with the middle east separated from the European area.

Schedule and Format for PUBG Mobile Pro League: MENA & South Asia Championship Season 1

The tournament is scheduled to commence on November 9. A six-day affair, the event will conclude on November 14. The event has been divided into two stages, the League and the Finals. The 20 competing teams have been divided equally into five groups and will battle in the League Stage, which will take place between November 9 and November 12 in a round-robin format. Post the conclusion of the League Stage, the top 16 teams will advance to the finals of the events, which will be held on November 13 and 14.

Allocations from PMPL: MENA & South Asia Championship Season 1

The top 4 teams from the overall standings of the competition will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021. Nigma Galaxy and DRS Gaming both have already qualified for the PMGC 2021 from the PMGC points system of their respective regions Arabia and South Asia.

Qualified teams for PMPL: MENA & South Asia Championship Season 1

A total of 20 teams, 19 Qualified and 1 Invited team, will play in the tournament. Stalwart Esports has been invited as the champions of PUBG Mobile Pro League: South Asia Championship Season 1. The squad had earlier competed and won the championship under the name of Astra Academy before being acquired by Stalwart Esports.

1) Stalwart Esports( ex Astra Academy) - Invited

Qualified from PMPL: South Asia Season 4

2) Wizzes with Vibes

3) Deadeyes Guys

4) VIBES Esports

5) DRS Gaming

6) i8 Esports

7) Trained to Kill

8) A1 Esports

9) Ruthless Aggressive Warriors

Qualified from PMPL: Arabia Season 2

10) Cryptics

11) Yalla Esports

12) FATE Esports

13) NASR Esports

14) Rico Infinity Team

15) Nigma Galaxy

16) iKurd Triple E-Sports

17) Sudor Esports

Qualified from PMCO HTM Fall Split 2021

18) K7 Esports

19) TES Esports

Qualified from PMCO Africa Fall Split 2021

20) KHK Esports Africa

Future Station disqualified from PMPL SA Season 4

Earlier today, in a competitive ruling, PUBG Mobile officials disqualified Future Station Esports, who had competed in the PMPL: South Asia Season 4, for evading the anti-cheat application (GAC) during the tournament. Before this ruling, FS, who finished 9th in the PMPL SA Season 4 finals, was in contention for a slot in the South Asia & MENA Championship. After the disqualification, the team below them in the standings, Ruthless Aggressive Warriors, were awarded the slot.

