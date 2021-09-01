Stalwarts Esports sign PUBG Mobile SA champions Astra Academy's roster

Tencent will soon start its fourth season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League: South Asia and South Asia's top teams will compete in this ultimate tournament.

Many seasoned organizations have been preparing their teams with new signings and roster changes in advance of the upcoming PUBG Mobile tournaments.

In a surprising move, Stalwart Esports has signed Mongolian team Astra Academy roster. Astra Academy is known for its dominating performance in the first season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League: South Asia Championship. They defeated Zeus and DRS to become champions. In the same tournament, Stalwart Esports finished fourth with its Pakistani roster.

The announcement came through Stalwart's Instagram Page.

Stalwart Esports PUBG Mobile Roster

The new roster will include:

1) "Pika" UnuBold Erkhembayar: In-game Leader

2) "Action" Suhbat Galtsalam: Fragger

3) "Top" Burenbayar Altangerel: Fragger

4) "Skryyy" Bilguutei Bayasgalan: Support

5) "Apex": Assaulter

6) "Senator": Coach

The roster has been signed for one year and is claimed to be the highest-paid group in the South Asian region.

Astra Academy recently participated in the PUBG Mobile Cub Open South Asia Wildcard finals. It was a poor performance from them, and resulted in a 12th place and 86 points finish.

The team failed to qualify for PMPL Season 4 from PMCO. Seal 9 Esports was the winner of the PMCO South Asia Wildcard and qualified for the fourth season of Pro League: South Asia.

The Stalwart Esports organization is based in Delhi, India. The company was founded by Zeyan Shafiq in January 2020. Stalwart Esports started with an Indian roster that qualified for the PMPL: SA 2020 Fall.

The organization dropped the Indian roster because of the PUBG Mobile ban in India and signed a Pakistani roster instead. Prior to the 2021 season, they signed up with Flex Esports from Pakistan featuring star player Crypto. The roster performed well at regional tournaments.

Aside from competitive esports, Stalwart is also planning to do more content creation and has started talks with top content creators from Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Mongolia.

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by R. Elahi