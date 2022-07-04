PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) prizepool reduces from $6 million in 2021 to $4 million in 2022

Tencent hosts a mega PUBG Mobile tournament called 'The PMGC' at the end of every year. The best teams from across the globe compete for the grand trophy and an enormous prize pool. Each PUBG Mobile player wants to play in the glamorous event.

Tencent unveiled that they will organize two global PUBG Mobile tournaments in 2022, i.e., the PMWI and the PMGC, featuring a total prize pool of $7 million. The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) will have a prize pool of $4 million.

Tencent reduces PMGC 2022 prize pools as compared to 2021

Tencent reduced the prize pool of the global championship 2022 by two million as compared to 2021, which was $6 million. The event will be held between December 2022 and January 2023.

The top teams, based on their PMGC rankings alongside some directly invited teams, will participate in the championship. Tencent will announce all additional information regarding the event later this year.

However, the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022 is scheduled to take place from August 10 to 20 in Saudi Arabia. The tournament will have a total prize pool of $3 million, including the Main Event ($2M) and the AfterParty Showdown ($1M).

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 Summary

The inaugural season of the event was held in 2020 and featured a prize pool of $2 million. It was the most successful tournament in PUBG Mobile Esports history, which garnered more than 3.8 million peak viewership.

A total of 24 teams participated in the league stage, played from November 24 to December 20. The top 16 teams qualified for the Grand Finals, held from January 24 to 26, 2021.

Nova Esports claimed the crown of the PMGC 2020, and was awarded with a huge prize money of $712K. 4 Angry Men (4AM) from China earned second spot while Mongolian team Zeus Esports grabbed third place. 4AM's 33Svan was awarded the MVP prize of $10K USD.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 Summary

Tencent increased the prize pool for the second edition by three times compared to the 2020 Global Championship. Officials also increased the overall number of slots for the league stage from 24 to 40.

The League Stage was divided into two regions, i.e., Eastern and Western, each having 20 teams. The top nine teams from the Eastern League and the top six from the Western League, alongside one special invited-team from India, participated in the mega Grand Finals.

Nova Esports defended their crown to win the Global Championship 2021 and received a massive prize money of $1.5 million. Natus Vincere claimed second place and walked away with $630K in prize money.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far