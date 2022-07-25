7SEA Esports qualifies for PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022 Afterparty Showdown 

7SEA Esports has been named the second team to represent India in the upcoming PMWI 2022 as the team came out victorious in the BGMI Showdown, a 4-day thriller LAN tournament.

Tencent, on June 30, announced the details of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022, which will have a total prize pool of $3 million and will be a LAN event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022: Schedule and Teams

The PMWI is divided into two three-day contests, i.e., the Main Event and the Afterparty, and is scheduled to be held from August 11 to 20. The first week of the tournament, called the Main Event, will run from August 11 to 13, with 18 teams competing for a $2 million prize pool and the top five slots for the second week.

The second week, called the Afterparty Showdown, will start on August 18, with 12 teams and a prize pool of $1 million.

Week 1: Main Event Teams

Tencent has directly invited 18 teams that will participate in the first week, and they are:

Aton Esports (LATAM) Back2Back (North America) Box Gaming (Vietnam) Denizbank Wildcats (Turkiye) Donuts USG (Japan) Damwon Gaming (South Korea) Morph GGG (Indonesia) Nigma Galaxy (Arabia) Regan.S Gaming (China) Stalwart Esports (South Asia) Team Falcons ( Special Invite) Team Soul (India) TJB Esports EU (Western Europe) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Virtual Gaming Squad ( Africa) Vivo Keyd (Brazil) 4Rivals (MY/SG/PH) 52 Esports (Pakistan)

Week 2: Afterparty Teams

Top five teams from Week 1

One special invite

BGMI Showdown winners - 7SEA Esports

Five teams through regional voting

Gametube @GametubeI Selected teams on the basis of their regional voting for the PUBG Mobile World Invitational: Afterparty Showdown (Aug 18-20)

1. Deadeyes Guys: South Asia

2. Bigetron RA: South East Asia

3. RA’AD: Middle East and Africa

4. Alpha 7 Esports: Americas

5. S2G Esports: European Selected teams on the basis of their regional voting for the PUBG Mobile World Invitational: Afterparty Showdown (Aug 18-20)1. Deadeyes Guys: South Asia2. Bigetron RA: South East Asia3. RA’AD: Middle East and Africa 4. Alpha 7 Esports: Americas 5. S2G Esports: European

BGMI Showdown overview

Krafton hosted the Showdown LAN event in which the top 24 teams fought for the trophy and a PMWI slot. The Group Stage was played from July 21 to 23, with the top 16 teams reaching the Grand Finals, which was organized on July 24.

Fans witnessed one of the most exciting BGMI tournaments as the finals consisted of only six matches. Orangutan Gaming looked to be winning the title, but 7SEA made an astonishing performance in the final match, collecting 30 points.

With 92 points and two chicken dinners, 7SEA Esports cemented their berth in the Afterparty Showdown, while Orangutan slipped to second place with 83 points.

Team Soul, who finished seventh in the BGMI Showdown, has already been invited to the PMWI: Main Event as the side was crowned champion of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1.

How well do you think 7SEA will perform in the global PUBG Mobile event? Let us know in the comments section below!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far