PUBG Mobile: PMGC 2022 begins on November 22

Tencent on Tuesday revealed that the third edition of the Global Championship, i.e., the PMGC 2022, will be held between November 22 and January 23, 2023. The best teams across the globe will fight for the coveted trophy and a whopping prize pool.

This year, Tencent and Krafton will organize two global events, the PMWI ($3M) and the PMGC ($4M), with a huge total prize pool of $7 million. The PMWI 2022 will be a LAN event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia that will take place in August.

PUBG Mobile has reduced the prize pool of the PMGC 2022 from $6 million to $2 million compared to the previous edition.

PUBG Mobile teams are currently competing in their regional PMPL Fall to strengthen their PMGC rankings, and the top teams will advance to the upcoming Global Championship.

Tencent allocates four slots for China in PMGC 2022

Tencent announced that a total of four teams from China would take part in the Global Championship, which was surprising news to all PUBG Mobile fans. The Chinese region has dominated the entire PUBG Mobile esports scene for the past three years. In fact, Chinese team Nova Esports won both previous editions of the PMGC.

The Peacekeeper Elite (PEL) is a prestigious Game For Peace (Chinese version of PUBG Mobile) tournament that is hosted by Tencent every year and has a huge prize pool and a very challenging format.

The summer season of the PEL 2022 is currently ongoing and will conclude on August 21. The champion of the event will receive a slot in the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals, and the teams that are ranked second and third will advance to the League Stage of the PMGC. The one remaining slot from China will be chosen by a special qualifiers tournament, which is scheduled to be held later this year.

-PEL Summer winner - Grand Finals

-PEL Summer Runners-up - League Stage

-PEL Summer second Runners-up - League Stage

However, Tencent is yet to reveal the number of slots and format of the Global Championship. Teams from its regional tournament, PMPL, will qualify for the mega event depending on their PMGC rankings and championships.

Rico Infinity (R8 Esports) recently became the first team to secure a spot in the PMGC 2022 by the PMPL Arabia rankings (PMPL AR Spring + Fall). The PMPL Fall season is currently underway in several regions.

Krafton and Tencent have not disclosed the process of selecting Indian teams for the PMGC 2022, but during the announcement of the BGMI road map, it was revealed that the top team would represent India in the Global Championship.

