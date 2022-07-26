PEL Summer winner to qualify for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 Grand Finals 

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) is an event that fans around the world wait for every year as they get to see the best teams compete for a gigantic prize pool. Tencent and Krafton host the prestigious event at the end of every year since 2020. Both the previous editions saw the dominance of Chinese teams, which is considered to be the best PUBG Mobile region.

Today, during the 2022 Esports Annual Submit, co-hosted by Tencent and Asian Electronic Sports Federation, it was revealed that four teams from China would participate in the PMGC 2022, a $4 million event.

PEL 2022 Summer winner will directly advance to PMGC Finals

The champions of the ongoing PEL 2022 Summer will advance directly to the PMGC Grand Finals, while second and third placed teams will qualify for the League Stage.

Officials will organize a special tournament later this year in which the top team will make it to the League Stage.

This year, Tencent changed the format of the PEL as it is being played in three stages. It added the Playoffs stage between the regular season and the Grand Finals to create strong competition.

PMGC 2022 slots distribution for china region

PEL Summer winner - Global Championship Grand Finals PEL Summer Runners-up - Global Championship League Stage PEL Summer second Runners-up - Global Championship League Stage Special PMGC Qualifier event winner - Global Championship League Stage

Summer season Teams

Nova Esports The Chosen RSG Kone JDE All Gamers Weibo Gaming Tianba Titan Esports Six Two Eight LGD Gaming Team Pai Four Antry Men Show Time Vision Esports JTeam TJB ThunderTalk Gaming SMG PeRo ACT

After a grueling six-week battle, the regular season of the ongoing summer season concluded on July 24. In it, 21 teams competed for a huge weekly prize pool.

The Playoffs phase will occur in BGMI between 28 July and 7 August, with the top 15 teams moving to the Grand Finals. In this phase, four two-day contests will be played and each contest will have different PEL Summer Grand Finals' slots.

PEL Summer regular season rankings

Nova Esports finished top place in regular season (Image via Tencent)

Two-time world champions, Nova Esports has grabbed pole in the regular season, followed by STE. LGD Gaming held third place, while the spring season winners RSG placed fourth in the overall standings.

Four Angry Men (4AM), who were the runners-up in the Global Championship 2020, earned fourth spot in the regular season. The team had poor runs in 2021, as they didn't win a single PEL season and also failed to qualify for the Global Championship.

The Grand Finals of the PEL Summer will take place from August 18 to 21 and will have an enormous prize pool.

