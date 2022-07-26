PUBG Mobile PEL 2022 Summer Regular Season: Overall standings, playoffs, and more

The regular season of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2022 Summer ended on 24 July after a six-week battle between 21 teams. PEL is the prestigious Game For Peace (Chinese version of PUBG Mobile) tournament and is hosted by Tencent. It follows a different format and point distribution compared to PUBG Mobile esports events.

The second stage (the Playoffs) will be held between 28 July and 7 August, and 21 teams will fight for 15 slots in the Grand Finals. The stage will be in the same format as the 2022 spring season.

The Grand Finals will take place from 18 August to 21 August and will have five matches every day. The finalists will get headstart points based on their performances in the playoffs.

PEL 2022 Summer Regular Season overall standings

The overall ranking of PEL 2022 Summer regular season (Image via Tencent)

Nova Esports secured the first position with 745 points in the regular season overall rankings despite not winning a single weekly finals, which shows how consistent the team was. This is not the first time Nova has maintained steady performances, and the team has done so several times over the past four years.

STE was the winner of the fifth week and came in second place with 735 points in the overall standings. LGD, who won the second and fourth weeks, secured third place with 706 points after inconsistent performances during the other four weeks.

The defending champion RSG managed to secure the fourth position with 557 points. The team claimed the third week but did not make it to the sixth weekly finals. The side has been invited to the PMWI 2022, taking place from 11 August to 13 August.

4 Angry Men (4AM), one of the most beloved PUBG Mobile teams, was in fourth place despite not putting up a good performance in three weeks. However, the team had fabulous performances in the PEL Spring as they placed in the second spot.

Despite winning the first week, SMG was unable to finish in the top five as they did not perform well during the other five weeks.

Weibo Gaming has also not been in good form so far in the event. The team will surely be looking to bounce back in the Playoffs. After securing first place in the sixth week, Thunder Talk climbed to the 16th position with 297 points.

TJB, who was the winner of the 2021 Season 2, had poor runs in the regular season as they accumulated only 79 points and finished in the 21st place.

